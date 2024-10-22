Workers API
This guide details the Workflows API within Cloudflare Workers, including methods, types, and usage examples.
The
WorkflowEntrypoint class is the core element of a Workflow definition. A Workflow must extend this class and define a
run method with at least one
step call to be considered a valid Workflow.
-
run(event: WorkflowEvent<T>, step: WorkflowStep): Promise<T>
event- the event passed to the Workflow, including an optional
payloadcontaining data (parameters)
step- the
WorkflowSteptype that provides the step methods for your Workflow
-
The
WorkflowEvent type accepts an optional type parameter ↗ that allows you to provide a type for the
payload property within the
WorkflowEvent.
Refer to the events and parameters documentation for how to handle events within yur Workflow code.
-
The
WorkflowEventis the first argument to a Workflow’s
runmethod, and includes an optional
payloadparameter and a
timestampproperty.
payload- a default type of
anyor type
Tif a type parameter is provided.
timestamp- a
Dateobject set to the time the Workflow instance was created (triggered).
-
-
step.do(name: string, callback: (): RpcSerializable): Promise<T>
-
step.do(name: string, config?: WorkflowStepConfig, callback: (): RpcSerializable): Promise<T>
name- the name of the step.
config(optional) - an optional
WorkflowStepConfigfor configuring step specific retry behaviour.
callback- an asynchronous function that optionally returns serializable state for the Workflow to persist.
-
-
step.sleep(name: string, duration: WorkflowDuration): Promise<void>
name- the name of the step.
duration- the duration to sleep until, in either seconds or as a
WorkflowDurationcompatible string.
- Refer to the documentation on sleeping and retrying to learn more about how how Workflows are retried.
-
-
step.sleepUntil(name: string, timestamp: Date | number): Promise<void>
name- the name of the step.
timestamp- a JavaScript
Dateobject or seconds from the Unix epoch to sleep the Workflow instance until.
-
- A
WorkflowStepConfigis an optional argument to the
domethod of a
WorkflowStepand defines properties that allow you to configure the retry behaviour of that step.
-
throw new NonRetryableError(message: string , name string optional): NonRetryableError
- Throws an error that forces the current Workflow instance to fail and not be retried.
Workflows exposes an API directly to your Workers scripts via the bindings concept. Bindings allow you to securely call a Workflow without having to manage API keys or clients.
You can bind to a Workflow by defining a
[[workflows]] binding within your
wrangler.toml configuration.
For example, to bind to a Workflow called
workflows-starter and to make it available on the
MY_WORKFLOW variable to your Worker script, you would configure the following fields within the
[[workflows]] binding definition:
The
Workflow type provides methods that allow you to create, inspect the status, and manage running Workflow instances from within a Worker script.
The
Workflow type exports the following methods:
Create (trigger) a new instance of the given Workflow.
-
create(options?: WorkflowInstanceCreateOptions): Promise<WorkflowInstance>
options- optional properties to pass when creating an instance.
-
An ID is automatically generated, but a user-provided ID can be specified. This can be useful when mapping Workflows to users, merchants or other identifiers in your system.
Returns a
WorkflowInstance.
Get a specific Workflow instance by ID.
-
get(id: string): Promise<WorkflowInstance>
id- the ID of the Workflow instance.
-
Returns a
WorkflowInstance.
Optional properties to pass when creating an instance.
Represents a specific instance of a Workflow, and provides methods to manage the instance.
Return the id of a Workflow.
-
id: string
Return the status of a running Workflow instance.
-
status(): Promise<void>
Pause a running Workflow instance.
-
pause(): Promise<void>
Restart a Workflow instance.
-
restart(): Promise<void>
Terminate a Workflow instance.
-
terminate(): Promise<void>
Details the status of a Workflow instance.