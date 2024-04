LangChain

LangChain External link icon Open external link is the most popular framework for building AI applications powered by large language models (LLMs).

LangChain publishes multiple Python packages. The following are provided by the Workers runtime:

​​ Get Started

Python Workers are in open beta. You can currently only use built-in packages in local development. Support for deploying packages with a requirements.txt file is coming soon.

Clone the cloudflare/python-workers-examples repository and run the LangChain example:

git clone https://github.com/cloudflare/python-workers-examples cd 04-langchain npx wrangler@latest dev

​​ Example code