Workers Binding
Cloudflare’s serverless platform allows you to run code at the edge to build full-stack applications with Workers. A binding enables your Worker or Pages Function to interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.
To use your AutoRAG with Workers or Pages, create an AI binding either in the Cloudflare dashboard (refer to AI bindings for instructions), or you can update your Wrangler file. To bind AutoRAG to your Worker, add the following to your Wrangler file:
This method searches for relevant results from your data source and generates a response using your default model and the retrieved context, for an AutoRAG named
my-autorag:
query string required
The input query.
model string optional
The text-generation model that is used to generate the response for the query. For a list of valid options, check the AutoRAG Generation model Settings. Defaults to the generation model selected in the AutoRAG Settings.
rewrite_query boolean optional
Rewrites the original query into a search optimized query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
max_num_results number optional
The maximum number of results that can be returned from the Vectorize database. Defaults to
10. Must be between
1 and
50.
ranking_options object optional
Configurations for customizing result ranking. Defaults to
{}.
score_threshold number optional
The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
0. Must be between
0and
1.
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
streaming object optional
Returns a stream of results as they are available. Defaults to
false.
This is the response structure without
stream enabled.
This method searches for results from your corpus and returns the relevant results, for the AutoRAG instance named
my-autorag:
query string required
The input query.
rewrite_query boolean optional
Rewrites the original query into a search optimized query to improve retrieval accuracy. Defaults to
false.
max_num_results number optional
The maximum number of results that can be returned from the Vectorize database. Defaults to
10. Must be between
1 and
50.
ranking_options object optional
Configurations for customizing result ranking. Defaults to
{}.
score_threshold number optional
The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
0. Must be between
0and
1.
- The minimum match score required for a result to be considered a match. Defaults to
Local development is supported by proxying requests to your deployed AutoRAG instance. When running in local mode, your application forwards queries to the configured remote AutoRAG instance and returns the generated responses as if they were served locally.
