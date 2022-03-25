Enable Logpush to Splunk
Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs directly to Splunk via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard
Enable Logpush to Splunk via the dashboard.
To enable the Cloudflare Logpush service:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
Select the Enterprise domain you want to use with Logpush.
Go to Analytics > Logs.
Click Connect a service. A modal window opens where you will need to complete several steps.
Select the dataset you want to push to a storage service.
Select the data fields to include in your logs. Add or remove fields later by modifying your settings in Logs > Logpush.
Select Splunk.
Enter or select the following destination information:
- Splunk raw HTTP Event Collector URL
- Channel ID
- Auth Token
- Source Type
- Use insecure skip verify option
Click Validate access.
Click Save and Start Pushing to finish enabling Logpush.
Once connected, Cloudflare lists Splunk as a connected service under Logs > Logpush. Edit or remove connected services from here.
Manage via API
To set up a Splunk Logpush job:
- Create a job with the appropriate endpoint URL and authentication parameters.
- Enable the job to begin pushing logs.
1. Create a job
To create a job, make a
POST request to the Logpush jobs endpoint with the following fields:
name (optional) - Use your domain name as the job name.
destination_conf - A log destination consisting of an endpoint URL, channel id, insecure-skip-verify flag, source type, authorization header in the string format below.
- <SPLUNK_ENDPOINT_URL>: The Splunk raw HTTP Event Collector URL with port. For example:
splunk.cf-analytics.com:8088/services/collector/raw.
- Cloudflare expects the HEC network port to be configured to
:443or
:8088.
- Cloudflare expects the Splunk endpoint to be
/services/collector/rawwhile configuring and setting up the Logpush job.
- Ensure you have enabled HEC in Splunk. Refer to Splunk Analytics Integrations for information on how to set up HEC in Splunk.
- You may notice an API request failed with a 504 error, when adding an incorrect URL. Splunk Cloud endpoint URL usually contains
http-inputs-or similar text before the hostname. Refer to Send data to HTTP Event Collector on Splunk Cloud Platform for more details.
- Cloudflare expects the HEC network port to be configured to
- <SPLUNK_CHANNEL_ID>: A unique channel ID. This is a random GUID that you can generate by:
- Using an online tool like the GUID generator.
- Using the command line. For example:
python -c 'import uuid; print(uuid.uuid4())'.
- <INSECURE_SKIP_VERIFY>: Boolean value. Cloudflare recommends setting this value to
false. Setting this value to
trueis equivalent to using the
-koption with
curlas shown in Splunk examples and is not recommended. Only set this value to
truewhen HEC uses a self-signed certificate.
- <SPLUNK_ENDPOINT_URL>: The Splunk raw HTTP Event Collector URL with port. For example:
<SOURCE_TYPE>: The Splunk source type. For example:
cloudflare:json.
<SPLUNK_AUTH_TOKEN>: The Splunk authorization token that is URL-encoded. For example:
Splunk%20e6d94e8c-5792-4ad1-be3c-29bcaee0197d."splunk://<SPLUNK_ENDPOINT_URL>?channel=<SPLUNK_CHANNEL_ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE_SKIP_VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE_TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK_AUTH_TOKEN>"
dataset - The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to Log fields for the full list of supported datasets.
logpull_options (optional) - To configure fields, sample rate, and timestamp format, refer to Logpush API options . For timestamp, Cloudflare recommends using
timestamps=rfc3339.
Example request using cURL:
curl -s -X POST \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logpush/jobs \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \-d '{"name":"<DOMAIN_NAME>","destination_conf":"splunk://<SPLUNK_ENDPOINT_URL>?channel=<SPLUNK_CHANNEL_ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE_SKIP_VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE_TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK_AUTH_TOKEN>", "logpull_options": "fields=ClientIP,ClientRequestHost,ClientRequestMethod,ClientRequestURI,EdgeEndTimestamp,EdgeResponseBytes,EdgeResponseStatus,EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID×tamps=rfc3339", "dataset": "http_requests"}' | jq .
Response:
{ "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": 100, "dataset": "http_requests", "enabled": false, "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>", "logpull_options": "fields=ClientIP,ClientRequestHost,ClientRequestMethod,ClientRequestURI,EdgeEndTimestamp,EdgeResponseBytes,EdgeResponseStatus,EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID×tamps=rfc3339", "destination_conf": "splunk://<SPLUNK_ENDPOINT_URL>?channel=<SPLUNK_CHANNEL_ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE_SKIP_VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE_TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK_AUTH_TOKEN>", "last_complete": null, "last_error": null, "error_message": null }, "success": true
}
2. Enable (update) a job
To enable a job, make a
PUT request to the Logpush jobs endpoint. Use the job ID returned from the previous step in the URL and send
{"enabled":true} in the request body.
Example request using cURL:
curl -s -X PUT \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logpush/jobs/100 -d'{"enabled":true}' | jq .
Response:
{ "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": 100, "dataset": "http_requests", "enabled": true, "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>", "logpull_options": "fields=ClientIP,ClientRequestHost,ClientRequestMethod,ClientRequestURI,EdgeEndTimestamp,EdgeResponseBytes,EdgeResponseStatus,EdgeStartTimestamp,RayID×tamps=rfc3339", "destination_conf": "splunk://<SPLUNK_ENDPOINT_URL>?channel=<SPLUNK_CHANNEL_ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE_SKIP_VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE_TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK_AUTH_TOKEN>", "last_complete": null, "last_error": null, "error_message": null }, "success": true
}
Refer to the Logpush FAQ for troubleshooting information.
3. Create firewall rule for Splunk HEC endpoint (optional)
If you have the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) turned on, you may see a CAPTCHA challenge when Cloudflare makes a request to Splunk HTTP Event Collector (HEC). To make sure this does not happen, you have to create a firewall rule that allows Cloudflare to bypass the HEC endpoint.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account. Go to Security > WAF > Firewall rules.
- Click Create firewall rule and enter a descriptive name for it (for example, Splunk).
- Under When incoming requests match…, use the Field, Operator, and Value dropdowns to create a rule. After finishing each row, click And to create the next row of rules. Refer to the table below for the values you should input:
|Field
|Operator
|Value
|Request Method
equals
POST
|Hostname
equals
|Your Splunk endpoint hostname. For example:
splunk.cf-analytics.com
|URI Path
equals
/services/collector/raw
|URI Query String
contains
channel
|AS Num
equals
132892
|User Agent
equals
Go-http-client/2.0
After inputting the values as shown in the table, you should have an Expression Preview with the values you added for your specific rule. The example below reflects the hostname
splunk.cf-analytics.com.(http.request.method eq "POST" and http.host eq "splunk.cf-analytics.com" and http.request.uri.path eq "/services/collector/raw" and http.request.uri.query contains "channel" and ip.geoip.asnum eq 132892 and http.user_agent eq "Go-http-client/2.0")
Under the Then… > Choose an action dropdown, select Bypass.
In the Choose a feature dropdown, select WAF Managed Rules.
Click Deploy.
The WAF should now ignore requests made to Splunk HEC by Cloudflare.