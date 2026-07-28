Limits

Overview Account plan limits Request and response limits CPU time Memory Duration Daily requests Subrequests Worker-to-Worker subrequests Simultaneous open connections Environment variables Worker size Worker startup time Number of Workers Routes and domains Routes with wrangler dev --remote/* routes-remote-dev */ Cache API limits Log size Image Resizing with Workers Static Assets Unbound and Bundled plan limits Wall time limits by invocation type Related resources

Account plan limits

1 If you reach this limit, consider using Workers for Platforms.

Need a higher limit? To request an adjustment to a limit, complete the Limit Increase Request Form ↗. If the limit can be increased, Cloudflare will contact you with next steps.

Request and response limits

Limit Value URL size 16 KB Request header size 128 KB (total) Response header size 128 KB (total) Response body size No enforced limit

Request body size limits depend on your Cloudflare account plan, not your Workers plan. Requests exceeding these limits return a 413 Request entity too large error.

Cloudflare Plan Maximum request body size Free 100 MB Pro 100 MB Business 200 MB Enterprise 500 MB (by default)

Enterprise customers can contact their account team or Cloudflare Support for a higher request body limit.

Cloudflare does not enforce response body size limits. CDN cache limits apply: 512 MB for Free, Pro, and Business plans, and 5 GB for Enterprise.

CPU time

CPU time measures how long the CPU spends executing your Worker code. Waiting on network requests (such as fetch() calls, KV reads, or database queries) does not count toward CPU time.

Limit Workers Free Workers Paid CPU time per HTTP request 10 ms 5 min (default: 30 seconds) CPU time per Cron Trigger 10 ms 30 seconds (< 1 hour interval)

15 min (>= 1 hour interval)

Most Workers consume very little CPU time. The average Worker uses approximately 2.2 ms per request. Heavier workloads that handle authentication, server-side rendering, or parse large payloads typically use 10-20 ms.

Each isolate has some built-in flexibility to allow for cases where your Worker infrequently runs over the configured limit. If your Worker starts hitting the limit consistently, its execution will be terminated according to the limit configured.

Error: exceeded CPU time limit

When a Worker exceeds its CPU time limit, Cloudflare returns Error 1102 to the client with the message Worker exceeded resource limits . In the dashboard, this appears as Exceeded CPU Time Limits under Metrics > Errors > Invocation Statuses. In analytics and Logpush, the invocation outcome is exceededCpu .

To resolve a CPU time limit error:

Increase the CPU time limit — On the Workers Paid plan, you can raise the limit from the default 30 seconds up to 5 minutes (300,000 ms). Set this in your Wrangler configuration or in the dashboard. Optimize your code — Use CPU profiling with DevTools to identify CPU-intensive sections of your code. Offload work — Move expensive computation to Durable Objects or process data in smaller chunks across multiple requests.

Increasing the CPU time limit

On the Workers Paid plan, you can increase the maximum CPU time from the default 30 seconds to 5 minutes (300,000 ms).

{ // ...rest of your configuration... "limits" : { "cpu_ms" : 300000 , // default is 30000 (30 seconds) }, // ...rest of your configuration... } [ limits ] cpu_ms = 300_000

You can also change this in the dashboard: go to Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Settings > adjust the CPU time limit.

Monitoring CPU usage

Workers Logs — CPU time and wall time appear in the invocation log.

— CPU time and wall time appear in the invocation log. Tail Workers / Logpush — CPU time and wall time appear at the top level of the Workers Trace Events object.

— CPU time and wall time appear at the top level of the Workers Trace Events object. DevTools — Use CPU profiling with DevTools locally to identify CPU-intensive sections of your code.

Memory

Limit Value Memory per isolate 128 MB

Each isolate can consume up to 128 MB of memory, including the JavaScript heap and WebAssembly allocations. This limit is per-isolate, not per-invocation. A single isolate can handle many concurrent requests.

When an isolate exceeds 128 MB, the Workers runtime lets in-flight requests complete and creates a new isolate for subsequent requests. During extremely high load, the runtime may cancel some incoming requests to maintain stability.

Error: exceeded memory limit

When a Worker exceeds its memory limit, Cloudflare returns Error 1102 to the client with the message Worker exceeded resource limits . In the dashboard, this appears as Exceeded Memory under Metrics > Errors > Invocation Statuses. In analytics and Logpush, the invocation outcome is exceededMemory .

You may also see the runtime error Memory limit would be exceeded before EOF when attempting to buffer a response body that exceeds the limit.

To resolve a memory limit error:

Stream request and response bodies — Use TransformStream or node:stream instead of buffering entire payloads in memory. Avoid large in-memory objects — Store large data in KV, R2, or D1 instead of holding it in Worker memory. Profile memory usage — Use memory profiling with DevTools locally to identify leaks and high-memory allocations.

To view memory errors in the dashboard:

Go to Workers & Pages. Go to Workers & Pages ↗ Select the Worker you want to investigate. Under Metrics, select Errors > Invocation Statuses and examine Exceeded Memory.

Duration

Duration measures wall-clock time from start to end of a Worker invocation.

Trigger type Duration limit HTTP request No limit Cron Trigger 15 min Durable Object Alarm 15 min Queue Consumer 15 min

There is no hard limit on duration for HTTP-triggered Workers. As long as the client remains connected, the Worker can continue processing, making subrequests, and streaming a response body. When the client disconnects or the response is complete, tasks associated with that request may be canceled. Use ctx.waitUntil() to perform work after returning a response. waitUntil() can extend execution for up to 30 seconds after the response is sent or the client disconnects.

Note Cloudflare updates the Workers runtime a few times per week. The runtime gives in-flight requests a 30-second grace period to finish. If a request does not finish within this time, the runtime terminates it. This scenario is very unlikely because it requires a long-running request to coincide with a runtime update.

Daily requests

Workers scale automatically across the Cloudflare global network. There is no general limit on requests per second.

Accounts on the Workers Free plan have a daily request limit of 100,000 requests, resetting at midnight UTC. When a Worker exceeds this limit, Cloudflare returns Error 1027.

Route mode Behavior Fail open Bypasses the Worker. Requests behave as if no Worker is configured. Fail closed Returns a Cloudflare 1027 error page. Use this for security-critical Workers.

You can configure the fail mode by toggling the corresponding route.

Subrequests

A subrequest is any request a Worker makes using the Fetch API or to Cloudflare services like R2, KV, or D1.

Limit Workers Free Workers Paid Subrequests per invocation 50 10,000 (up to 10M) Subrequests to internal services 1,000 Matches configured limit (default 10,000)

Each subrequest in a redirect chain counts against this limit. The total number of subrequests may exceed the number of fetch() calls in your code. You can change the subrequest limit per Worker using the limits configuration in your Wrangler configuration file.

There is no set time limit on individual subrequests. As long as the client remains connected, the Worker can continue making subrequests. When the client disconnects or the response is complete, outstanding work may be canceled unless it is passed to ctx.waitUntil() , which can extend execution for up to 30 seconds.

Worker-to-Worker subrequests

Use Service Bindings to send requests from one Worker to another on your account without going over the Internet.

Using global fetch() to call another Worker on the same zone without service bindings fails. Workers accept requests sent to a Custom Domain.

Simultaneous open connections

Each Worker invocation can have up to six connections simultaneously waiting for response headers. The following API calls count toward this limit while the initial connection is being established and the server has not yet responded:

Outbound WebSocket connections also count toward this limit.

Once response headers arrive for a connection, it no longer counts toward the six-connection limit. This means a Worker can have many connections open simultaneously, as long as no more than six are in the initial "waiting for headers" phase at the same time. If a seventh connection is attempted while six are already waiting for headers, it is queued until one of the existing connections receives its response headers.

If you use fetch() but do not need the response body, calling response.body.cancel() is still good practice to free memory:

src/index.js js const response = await fetch (url); // Only read the response body for successful responses if (response.status <= 299 ) { // Call response.json(), response.text() or otherwise process the body } else { // Explicitly cancel it response.body. cancel (); } src/index.ts ts const response = await fetch (url); // Only read the response body for successful responses if (response.status <= 299 ) { // Call response.json(), response.text() or otherwise process the body } else { // Explicitly cancel it response.body. cancel (); }

Note The runtime measures simultaneous open connections from the top-level request. Workers triggered via Service bindings share the same connection limit.

Environment variables

Limit Workers Free Workers Paid Variables per Worker (secrets + text) 64 128 Variable size 5 KB 5 KB Variables per account No limit No limit

Worker size

Limit Workers Free Workers Paid After compression (gzip) 3 MB 10 MB Before compression 64 MB 64 MB

Larger Worker bundles can impact startup time. To check your compressed bundle size:

wrangler deploy --outdir bundled/ --dry-run

# Output will resemble the below: Total Upload: 259.61 KiB / gzip: 47.23 KiB

To reduce Worker size:

Remove unnecessary dependencies and packages.

Store configuration files, static assets, and binary data in KV, R2, D1, or Workers Static Assets instead of bundling them.

Split functionality across multiple Workers using Service bindings.

Worker startup time

Limit Value Startup time 1 second

A Worker must parse and execute its global scope (top-level code outside of handlers) within 1 second. Larger bundles and expensive initialization code in global scope increase startup time.

When the platform rejects a deployment because the Worker exceeds the startup time limit, the validation returns the error Script startup exceeded CPU time limit (error code 10021 ). Wrangler automatically generates a CPU profile that you can import into Chrome DevTools or open in VS Code. Refer to wrangler check startup for more details.

To measure startup time, run npx wrangler@latest deploy or npx wrangler@latest versions upload . Wrangler reports startup_time_ms in the output.

To reduce startup time, avoid expensive work in global scope. Move initialization logic into your handler or to build time. For example, generating or consuming a large schema at the top level is a common cause of exceeding this limit.

Need a higher limit? To request an adjustment to a limit, complete the Limit Increase Request Form ↗. If the limit can be increased, Cloudflare will contact you with next steps.

Number of Workers

Limit Workers Free Workers Paid Workers per account 100 500

If you need more than 500 Workers, consider using Workers for Platforms.

Routes and domains

Limit Value Routes per zone 1,000 Routes per zone ( wrangler dev --remote ) 50 Custom domains per zone 100 Routed zones per Worker 1,000

Routes with wrangler dev --remote

When you run a remote development session using the --remote flag, Cloudflare enforces a limit of 50 routes per zone. The Quick Editor in the Cloudflare dashboard also uses wrangler dev --remote , so the same limit applies.

If your zone has more than 50 routes, you cannot run a remote session until you remove routes to get under the limit.

If you require more than 1,000 routes or 1,000 routed zones per Worker, consider using Workers for Platforms. If you require more than 100 custom domains per zone, consider using a wildcard route.

Cache API limits

Feature Workers Free Workers Paid Maximum object size 512 MB 512 MB Calls per request 50 1,000

Calls per request is the number of put() , match() , or delete() Cache API calls per request. This shares the same quota as subrequests ( fetch() ).

Note The size of chunked response bodies ( Transfer-Encoding: chunked ) is not known in advance. Calling .put() with such a response blocks subsequent .put() calls until the current one completes.

Log size

Limit Value Log data per request 256 KB

This limit covers all data emitted via console.log() statements, exceptions, request metadata, and headers for a single request. After exceeding this limit, the system does not record additional context for that request in logs, tail logs, or Tail Workers.

Refer to the Workers Trace Event Logpush documentation for limits on fields sent to Logpush destinations.

Image Resizing with Workers

Refer to the Image Resizing documentation for limits that apply when using Image Resizing with Workers.

Static Assets

Limit Workers Free Workers Paid Files per Worker version 20,000 100,000 Individual file size 25 MiB 25 MiB _headers rules 100 100 _headers characters per line 2,000 2,000 _redirects static redirects 2,000 2,000 _redirects dynamic redirects 100 100 _redirects total 2,100 2,100 _redirects characters per rule 1,000 1,000

Note To use the increased file count limits in Wrangler, you must use version 4.34.0 or higher.

Unbound and Bundled plan limits

Note Unbound and Bundled plans have been deprecated and are no longer available for new accounts.

If your Worker is on an Unbound plan, limits match the Workers Paid plan.

If your Worker is on a Bundled plan, limits match the Workers Paid plan with these exceptions:

Feature Bundled plan limit Subrequests 50/request CPU time (HTTP requests) 50 ms CPU time (Cron Triggers) 50 ms Cache API calls/request 50

Bundled plan Workers have no duration limits for Cron Triggers, Durable Object Alarms, or Queue Consumers.

Wall time limits by invocation type

Wall time (also called wall-clock time) is the total elapsed time from the start to end of an invocation, including time spent waiting on network requests, I/O, and other asynchronous operations. This is distinct from CPU time, which only measures time the CPU spends actively executing your code.

The following table summarizes the wall time limits for different types of Worker invocations across the developer platform:

Invocation type Wall time limit Details Incoming HTTP request Unlimited No hard limit while the client remains connected. A Worker that is still streaming a response body remains active. waitUntil() extends execution for up to 30 seconds after the response or disconnect. Cron Triggers 15 minutes Scheduled Workers have a maximum wall time of 15 minutes per invocation. Queue consumers 15 minutes Each consumer invocation has a maximum wall time of 15 minutes. Durable Object alarm handlers 15 minutes Alarm handler invocations have a maximum wall time of 15 minutes. Durable Objects (RPC / HTTP) Unlimited No hard limit while the caller stays connected to the Durable Object. Durable Objects remain active while a request, RPC call, response stream, WebSocket, or pending I/O is in flight. Workflows (per step) Unlimited Each step can run for an unlimited wall time. Individual steps are subject to the configured CPU time limit.