Common DLP policies
The following in-line DLP policies are commonly used to secure data in uploaded and downloaded files.
Log uploads/downloads
The Allow action functions as an implicit logger, providing visibility into where your sensitive data is going without impacting the end user experience. The following example scans for your enabled Financial Information profile entries when users upload or download data to file sharing apps.
|Policy name
|Log Financial Information file sharing
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|DLP Profile
|in
Financial Information
|Content Category
|in
File Sharing
|Action
|Allow
Block uploads/downloads for specific users
You can configure access on a per-user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies. The following example blocks only contractors from uploading/downloading Financial Information to file sharing apps.
|Policy name
|Block Financial Information file sharing for contractors
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|DLP Profile
|in
Financial Information
|Content Category
|in
File Sharing
|User Group Names
|in
Contractors
|Action
|Block
Exclude Android applications
Many Android applications (such as Google Drive) use certificate pinning, which is incompatible with Gateway inspection. If needed, you can create a Do Not Inspect policy so that the app can continue to function on Android:
Set up an OS version device posture check that checks for the Android operating system.
Create the following HTTP policy in Gateway:
Policy name Do not DLP Google Drive on Android Selector Operator Value Passed Device Posture Checks in
OS Version Android
Application in
Google Drive
Action Do Not Inspect
Android users can now use the app, but the app traffic will bypass DLP scanning.
Exclude specific sites
In your DLP logs, you may find that certain sites are a common source of noise. To exempt these sites from DLP scanning:
Create a list of hostnames or URLs.
Exclude the list from your DLP policy as shown in the example below:
Policy name Block Financial Information uploads to Google Drive Selector Operator Value DLP Profile in
Financial Information
Application in
Google Drive
Domain not in list
Do not DLP - SSN
Action Block