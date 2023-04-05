Common DLP policies

The following in-line DLP policies are commonly used to secure data in uploaded and downloaded files.

The Allow action functions as an implicit logger, providing visibility into where your sensitive data is going without impacting the end user experience. The following example scans for your enabled Financial Information profile entries when users upload or download data to file sharing apps.

Policy name Log Financial Information file sharing

Selector Operator Value DLP Profile in Financial Information Content Category in File Sharing

Action Allow

​​ Block uploads/downloads for specific users

You can configure access on a per-user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies. The following example blocks only contractors from uploading/downloading Financial Information to file sharing apps.

Policy name Block Financial Information file sharing for contractors

Selector Operator Value DLP Profile in Financial Information Content Category in File Sharing User Group Names in Contractors

Action Block

​​ Exclude Android applications

Many Android applications (such as Google Drive) use certificate pinning, which is incompatible with Gateway inspection. If needed, you can create a Do Not Inspect policy so that the app can continue to function on Android:

Set up an OS version device posture check that checks for the Android operating system. Create the following HTTP policy in Gateway: Policy name Do not DLP Google Drive on Android Selector Operator Value Passed Device Posture Checks in OS Version Android Application in Google Drive Action Do Not Inspect

Android users can now use the app, but the app traffic will bypass DLP scanning.

​​ Exclude specific sites

In your DLP logs, you may find that certain sites are a common source of noise. To exempt these sites from DLP scanning: