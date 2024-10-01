GitHubCode
The
GitHubCode component allows you to include files from Cloudflare repositories.
The remote content can be filtered by lines or a region enclosed in tags.
required
type:
string
The owner and repository to pull from, for example
cloudflare/workers-rs.
required
type:
string
The file path to pull from, for example
templates/hello-world/src/lib.rs.
required
type:
string
The long (40-characters) Git commit hash to pull from, for example
ab3951b5c95329a600a7baa9f9bb1a7a95f1aeaa.
required
type:
string
The language to use for the code block, for example
rs.
type:
string
A range of lines to filter the content using, for example
1-3.
type:
string
A region to filter the content with, for example
no-logging.
This should be represented as starting
<docs-tag name="no-logging"> and closing
</docs-tag name="no-logging"> comments in the source file.