The GitHubCode component allows you to include files from Cloudflare repositories.

The remote content can be filtered by lines or a region enclosed in tags.

Import

import { GitHubCode } from "~/components" ;

Usage

use worker ::* ; #[ event ( fetch )] async fn fetch ( _req : Request , _env : Env , _ctx : Context , ) -> Result < Response > { console_error_panic_hook :: set_once (); Response :: ok ( "Hello World!" ) } import { GitHubCode } from "~/components" ; < GitHubCode repo = "cloudflare/workers-rs" file = "templates/hello-world/src/lib.rs" commit = "ab3951b5c95329a600a7baa9f9bb1a7a95f1aeaa" lang = "rs" />

Filtering by lines

import { GitHubCode } from "~/components" ; { /* import { foo } from "bar"; const baz = foo(); console.log(baz); */ } < GitHubCode repo = "..." file = "..." commit = "..." lang = "..." lines = "1-3" /> { /* import { foo } from "bar"; const baz = foo(); */ }

Filtering by tag

import { GitHubCode } from "~/components" ; { /* <docs-tag name="no-logging"> import { foo } from "bar"; const baz = foo(); </docs-tag name="no-logging"> console.log(baz); */ } < GitHubCode repo = "..." file = "..." commit = "..." lang = "..." tag = "no-logging" /> { /* import { foo } from "bar"; const baz = foo(); */ }

<GitHubCode> Props

repo

required type: string

The owner and repository to pull from, for example cloudflare/workers-rs .

file

required type: string

The file path to pull from, for example templates/hello-world/src/lib.rs .

commit

required type: string

The long (40-characters) Git commit hash to pull from, for example ab3951b5c95329a600a7baa9f9bb1a7a95f1aeaa .

lang

required type: string

The language to use for the code block, for example rs .

lines

type: string

A range of lines to filter the content using, for example 1-3 .

tag

type: string

A region to filter the content with, for example no-logging .