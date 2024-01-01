External resources

: A web based chat interface built on Cloudflare Pages that allows for exploring Text Generation models on Cloudflare Workers AI. Design is built using tailwind.

: Turn yourself into...whatever. Take a photo, get a description, generate a scene and character, then generate an image based on that calendar.

: This is an example repo to explore using the AI Vision model Llava hosted on Cloudflare Workers AI. This is a SvelteKit app hosted on Pages.

: This stateful polling application uses Cloudflare Workers AI, Cloudflare Pages, Cloudflare Durable Objects, and Hono to keep track of users' votes for different basketball teams and generates personal predictions for the series.

: A series of starters for Hackathons. Get building quicker! Python, Streamlit, Workers, and Pages starters for all your AI needs!

Build a URL Shortener with an AI-based admin section : We are building a URL Shortener, shrty.dev, on Cloudflare. The apps uses Workers KV and Workers Analytics engine. Craig decided to build with Workers AI runWithTools to provide a chat interface for admins.

Tool Calling Also Known as Function Calling on Cloudflare Workers AI : Tool calling, also known as function calling, is a powerful concept that lets you build Large Language Model based applications that can perform actions and retrieve external information from defined tools.

API Roll (Father's Day) : This walks through how to use Workers AI with Hono and Zod to create a streaming pun generating API.

AI can see clearly now - Build Vision Apps on Cloudflare Workers AI : The LlaVa model is hosted on Cloudflare Workers AI. Which means you are an API call away from brand new powerful vision use cases in all of your applications.

Workers AI - Getting Started - Vanilla Chat App : Get started building AI apps on Cloudflare using Pages and the GitHub starter template for a Vanilla JavaScript Chat App.

Image Generation, Inpainting, and Vision Models : Is that person you are about to swipe right on, actually real? Are they AI Generated?

Learn AI Development (models, embeddings, vectors) : In this workshop, Kristian Freeman, Cloudflare Developer Advocate, teaches the basics of AI Development - models, embeddings, and vectors (including vector databases).

Optimize your AI App & fine-tune models (AI Gateway, R2) : In this workshop, Kristian Freeman, Cloudflare Developer Advocate, shows how to optimize your existing AI applications with Cloudflare AI Gateway, and how to finetune OpenAI models using R2.