Style Guide
Style Guide
Implementation guide

​​ Purpose

Walk the reader through best practices for the implementation of a solution using Cloudflare.

​​ Tone

instructional, straightforward

​​ content_type

implementation-guide

​​ Structure

​​ Required components

Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative. Do not use gerund phrases.

Steps: Numbered steps that complete a task.

Next steps: What users should see as the end result of the steps and/or actionable next steps.

​​ Optional components

Prerequisites: Tasks or conditions that must be completed before a user can complete a series of steps.

Notes/warnings

Examples

Diagrams

Screenshots

Related links: Bulleted list of links to associated resources.

​​ Template