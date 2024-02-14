Implementation guide

Walk the reader through best practices for the implementation of a solution using Cloudflare.

instructional, straightforward

implementation-guide

​​ Required components

Title: Short verb phrase in second-person imperative. Do not use gerund phrases.

Steps: Numbered steps that complete a task.

Next steps: What users should see as the end result of the steps and/or actionable next steps.

​​ Optional components

Prerequisites: Tasks or conditions that must be completed before a user can complete a series of steps.

Notes/warnings

Examples

Diagrams

Screenshots

Related links: Bulleted list of links to associated resources.