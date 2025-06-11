PlanetScale ↗ is a MySQL-compatible platform that makes databases infinitely scalable, easier and safer to manage.

To set up an integration with PlanetScale:

From the PlanetScale web console ↗, create a products table with the following query: CREATE TABLE products ( id int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY , name varchar ( 255 ) NOT NULL , image_url varchar ( 255 ), category_id INT , KEY category_id_idx (category_id) );

Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following command to add a product and category to your table: INSERT INTO products ( name , image_url, category_id) VALUES ( 'Ballpoint pen' , 'https://example.com/500x500' , '1' );

Configure the PlanetScale database credentials in your Worker: You need to add your PlanetScale database credentials as secrets to your Worker. Get your connection details from the PlanetScale Dashboard ↗ by creating a connection string, then add them as secrets using Wrangler: Terminal window # Add the database host as a secret npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_HOST # When prompted, paste your PlanetScale host # Add the database username as a secret npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_USERNAME # When prompted, paste your PlanetScale username # Add the database password as a secret npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_PASSWORD # When prompted, paste your PlanetScale password

In your Worker, install the @planetscale/database driver to connect to your PlanetScale database and start manipulating data: npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npm i @planetscale/database Terminal window yarn add @planetscale/database Terminal window pnpm add @planetscale/database