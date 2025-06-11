 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

PlanetScale

PlanetScale is a MySQL-compatible platform that makes databases infinitely scalable, easier and safer to manage.

Set up an integration with PlanetScale

To set up an integration with PlanetScale:

  1. You need to have an existing PlanetScale database to connect to. Create a PlanetScale database or import an existing database to PlanetScale.

  2. From the PlanetScale web console, create a products table with the following query:

    CREATE TABLE products (
      id int NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
      name varchar(255) NOT NULL,
      image_url varchar(255),
      category_id INT,
      KEY category_id_idx (category_id)
    );

  3. Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following command to add a product and category to your table:

    INSERT INTO products (name, image_url, category_id)
    VALUES ('Ballpoint pen', 'https://example.com/500x500', '1');

  4. Configure the PlanetScale database credentials in your Worker:

    You need to add your PlanetScale database credentials as secrets to your Worker. Get your connection details from the PlanetScale Dashboard by creating a connection string, then add them as secrets using Wrangler:

    Terminal window
    # Add the database host as a secret
    npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_HOST
    # When prompted, paste your PlanetScale host
    

    # Add the database username as a secret
    npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_USERNAME
    # When prompted, paste your PlanetScale username
    

    # Add the database password as a secret
    npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_PASSWORD
    # When prompted, paste your PlanetScale password

  5. In your Worker, install the @planetscale/database driver to connect to your PlanetScale database and start manipulating data:

    Terminal window
    npm i @planetscale/database

  6. The following example shows how to make a query to your PlanetScale database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to PlanetScale have been added as secrets to your Worker.

    import { connect } from "@planetscale/database";
    

    export default {
      async fetch(request, env) {
        const config = {
          host: env.DATABASE_HOST,
          username: env.DATABASE_USERNAME,
          password: env.DATABASE_PASSWORD,
          // see https://github.com/cloudflare/workerd/issues/698
          fetch: (url, init) => {
            delete init["cache"];
            return fetch(url, init);
          },
        };
    

        const conn = connect(config);
        const data = await conn.execute("SELECT * FROM products;");
        return new Response(JSON.stringify(data.rows), {
          status: 200,
          headers: {
            "Content-Type": "application/json",
          },
        });
      },
    };

To learn more about PlanetScale, refer to PlanetScale's official documentation.