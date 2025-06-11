PlanetScale
PlanetScale ↗ is a MySQL-compatible platform that makes databases infinitely scalable, easier and safer to manage.
To set up an integration with PlanetScale:
-
You need to have an existing PlanetScale database to connect to. Create a PlanetScale database ↗ or import an existing database to PlanetScale ↗.
-
From the PlanetScale web console ↗, create a
productstable with the following query:
-
Insert some data in your newly created table. Run the following command to add a product and category to your table:
-
Configure the PlanetScale database credentials in your Worker:
You need to add your PlanetScale database credentials as secrets to your Worker. Get your connection details from the PlanetScale Dashboard ↗ by creating a connection string, then add them as secrets using Wrangler:
-
In your Worker, install the
@planetscale/databasedriver to connect to your PlanetScale database and start manipulating data:
-
The following example shows how to make a query to your PlanetScale database in a Worker. The credentials needed to connect to PlanetScale have been added as secrets to your Worker.
To learn more about PlanetScale, refer to PlanetScale's official documentation ↗.
