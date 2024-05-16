Cloudflare Docs
Application Security (Learning Path)
  Add and manage other members

Add and manage other members

Learn how to add new account members, edit or revoke their permissions and access, and resend verifications emails.

​​ View account members

To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.

To view members using the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
To view members using the API, send a GET request.

​​ Add account members

To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.

To add a member to your account:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.

  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.

  3. Select Invite.

  4. Fill out the following information:

    • Invite members: Enter one or more email addresses (if multiple, separate addresses with commas).
    • Scope: Use a variety of fields to adjust the scope of your roles.
    • Roles: Choose one or more roles to assign your members.

  5. Select Continue to summary.

  6. Review the information, then select Invite.

To add a member using the API, send a POST request.

​​ Edit member permissions

To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.

To edit member permissions using the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Select a member record, then select Edit.
  4. Update the scope and roles of their permissions.
  5. Select Continue to summary.
  6. Review the information, then select Update.

To edit member permissions using the API, get a list of roles available for an account.

Then, send a PUT request to edit their permissions.

​​ Resend an invitation

If you invited a member to your account but they cannot find the invitation or the invitation expires, you can resend the invitation through the Cloudflare dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account[^1].
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Select a member record where their Status is Invite Pending.
  4. Select Resend invite.

​​ Remove account members

To manage account members, you must have a role of Super Administrator and have a verified email address.

To revoke a member’s access to your account:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  3. Locate an account member and expand their record.
  4. Click Revoke.
  5. Click Yes, revoke access.
To revoke a member’s access to your account using the API, send a DELETE request.



