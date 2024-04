Onboard DNS for a network

2 min read

The fastest way to start filtering DNS queries is to change your DNS resolver to use a specific Gateway endpoint. You can make this change at the browser, OS, or router level.

Choose this option if:

You want to try out DNS filtering without installing software.

You do not need to filter by user identity.

You want to apply blanket DNS policies to all devices in a physical location, such as a retail store or office.

​​ Change DNS resolver in browser

To configure your browser to send traffic to Gateway:

Obtain your DNS over HTTPS (DoH) address: Go to Gateway > DNS Locations. Select Add a location. Enter a name for the location. Turn on Set as Default DNS Location. Select Add location. Copy your DNS over HTTPS hostname: https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query Follow the configuration instructions for your browser: Mozilla Firefox In Firefox, go to Settings. In Privacy & Security, go to DNS over HTTPS. Under Enable secure DNS using, select Max Protection. In Choose provider, choose Custom. In the field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query . Firefox is now configured to use your DoH endpoint. For more information on configuring DoH settings in Firefox, refer to Mozilla’s documentation External link icon Open external link . If you want to enforce DNS policies through WARP instead of over DoH, you can disable DoH for your organization by blocking the Firefox DoH canary domain External link icon Open external link . Google Chrome In Chrome, go to Settings > Privacy and security > Security. Scroll down and turn on Use secure DNS. Select With Custom. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query . Read more about enabling DNS over HTTPS External link icon Open external link on Chrome. Microsoft Edge In Microsoft Edge, go to Settings. Select Privacy, Search, and Services, and scroll down to Security. Turn on Use secure DNS. Select Choose a service provider. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query . Brave In Brave, go to Settings > Security and Privacy > Security. Turn on Use secure DNS. Select With Custom. In the Enter custom provider field, enter https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query . Safari Currently, Safari does not support DNS over HTTPS. Verify that third-party firewall or TLS decryption software does not inspect or block traffic to the DoH endpoint: https://<YOUR_DOH_SUBDOMAIN>.cloudflare-gateway.com/dns-query .

DNS filtering is now turned on for this browser.

To configure your router or OS, or to add additional DNS endpoints, refer to DNS locations.