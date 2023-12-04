Manage Page Rules

You can manage Page Rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API. Page Rules require a proxied DNS record to work. Page Rules will not apply to subdomains that do not exist in DNS or are not being directed to Cloudflare.

​​ Create a page rule

Cloudflare does not support non-ASCII characters — such as punycode/unicode domain — in Page Rules. Instead, you could URL-encode the string using Punycode converter External link icon Open external link .

​​ Edit a page rule