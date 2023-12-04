Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Rules
  3. Page Rules
  4. Manage

Manage Page Rules

You can manage Page Rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.

​​ Create a page rule

To create a page rule in the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.

  2. Go to Rules > Page Rules.

  3. Select Create Page Rule.

  4. For URL, enter the URL or URL pattern that should match the rule (more details about wildcard matching).

  5. For Pick a Setting, select a Cloudflare setting to adjust. If desired, select Add a Setting to adjust multiple Cloudflare settings with the same rule.

  6. In the Order dropdown, specify the desired order: First, Last or Custom.

  7. To save, select one of the following options:

    • Save as Draft to save the rule and leave it disabled.
    • Save and Deploy Page Rule to save the rule and enable it immediately.

For ideas about what rules you can create, refer to example rules.

To create a page rule using the API, send a POST request.

You may also want to review the documentation on wildcard matching, available settings, and example rules.

​​ Edit a page rule

To edit a page rule in the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.

  2. Go to Rules > Page Rules.

  3. For a specific rule:

    • To enable or disable the rule, select the on/off toggle.
    • To modify the URL pattern, settings, and order, select Edit (wrench icon). Then, enter the information you want to change.

To update one or more fields using the API, send a PATCH request.

To entirely replace the configuration of a page rule, send a PUT request.

​​ Delete a page rule

To delete a page rule in the dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Rules > Page Rules.
  3. For a specific rule, select X. Then, select Delete.

To delete a page rule using the API, send a DELETE request.