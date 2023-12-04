Manage Page Rules
You can manage Page Rules in the Cloudflare dashboard or via API.
Create a page rule
To create a page rule in the dashboard:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
Go to Rules > Page Rules.
Select Create Page Rule.
For URL, enter the URL or URL pattern that should match the rule (more details about wildcard matching).
For Pick a Setting, select a Cloudflare setting to adjust. If desired, select Add a Setting to adjust multiple Cloudflare settings with the same rule.
In the Order dropdown, specify the desired order: First, Last or Custom.
To save, select one of the following options:
- Save as Draft to save the rule and leave it disabled.
- Save and Deploy Page Rule to save the rule and enable it immediately.
For ideas about what rules you can create, refer to example rules.
To create a page rule using the API, send a
POST request.
You may also want to review the documentation on wildcard matching, available settings, and example rules.
Edit a page rule
To edit a page rule in the dashboard:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
Go to Rules > Page Rules.
For a specific rule:
- To enable or disable the rule, select the on/off toggle.
- To modify the URL pattern, settings, and order, select Edit (wrench icon). Then, enter the information you want to change.
To update one or more fields using the API, send a
PATCH request.
To entirely replace the configuration of a page rule, send a
PUT request.
Delete a page rule
To delete a page rule in the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to Rules > Page Rules.
- For a specific rule, select X. Then, select Delete.
To delete a page rule using the API, send a
DELETE request.