Subscribe to gateways

Before you can create a new gateway , you need to subscribe to one or more gateways.

​​ Create new subscription

To subscribe to a Web3 gateway (if you have not already subscribed):

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and website. Go to Web3. Click Subscribe to Web3 Gateways. Choose which gateways you want to subscribe to. Click Proceed to Payment Details. Enter your payment information (if not already attached to your account) and complete your purchase.

​​ Manage existing subscription

To update an existing subscription or subscribe to an additional gateway: