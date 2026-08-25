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Create a configuration rule via API

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Use the Rulesets API to create configuration rules via API.

Basic rule settings

When creating a configuration rule via API, make sure you:

  • Set the rule action to set_config.
  • Define the parameters in the action_parameters field according to the settings you wish to override for matching requests.
  • Deploy the rule to the http_config_settings phase at the zone level.

Procedure

Follow this workflow to create a configuration rule for a given zone via API:

  1. Use the List zone rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_config_settings phase at the zone level.

  2. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create a zone ruleset operation. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values:

    • kind: zone
    • phase: http_config_settings

  3. Use the Update a zone ruleset operation to add a configuration rule to the list of ruleset rules. Alternatively, include the rule in the Create a zone ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.

Make sure your API token has the required permissions to perform the API operations.

Example requests

Example: Add a rule that enables Email Obfuscation and Browser Integrity Check

The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ({ruleset_id}) to a single configuration rule — enabling Email Obfuscation and Browser Integrity Check for the contacts page — using the Update a zone ruleset operation:

Required API token permissions

At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Response Compression Write
  • Config Settings Write
  • Dynamic URL Redirects Write
  • Cache Settings Write
  • Custom Errors Write
  • Origin Write
  • Managed headers Write
  • Zone Transform Rules Write
  • Mass URL Redirects Write
  • Magic Firewall Write
  • L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
  • HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
  • Sanitize Write
  • Transform Rules Write
  • Select Configuration Write
  • Bot Management Write
  • Zone WAF Write
  • Account WAF Write
  • Account Rulesets Write
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Write
Update a zone rulesetbash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/rulesets/$RULESET_ID" \
	--request PUT \
	--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
	--json '{
		"rules": [
				{
						"ref": "enable_email_obfuscation_bic",
						"expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/contact-us/\")",
						"description": "Obfuscates email addresses and enables BIC in contacts page",
						"action": "set_config",
						"action_parameters": {
								"email_obfuscation": true,
								"bic": true
						}
				}
		]
	}'

Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

Example: Add a rule that turns on Under Attack mode for the admin area

The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ({ruleset_id}) to a single configuration rule — turning on Under Attack mode for the administration area — using the Update a zone ruleset operation:

Required API token permissions

At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Response Compression Write
  • Config Settings Write
  • Dynamic URL Redirects Write
  • Cache Settings Write
  • Custom Errors Write
  • Origin Write
  • Managed headers Write
  • Zone Transform Rules Write
  • Mass URL Redirects Write
  • Magic Firewall Write
  • L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
  • HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
  • Sanitize Write
  • Transform Rules Write
  • Select Configuration Write
  • Bot Management Write
  • Zone WAF Write
  • Account WAF Write
  • Account Rulesets Write
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Write
Update a zone rulesetbash
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/rulesets/$RULESET_ID" \
	--request PUT \
	--header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
	--json '{
		"rules": [
				{
						"ref": "enable_under_attack_in_admin",
						"expression": "http.host eq \"admin.example.com\"",
						"description": "Turn on Under Attack mode for admin area",
						"action": "set_config",
						"action_parameters": {
								"security_level": "under_attack"
						}
				}
		]
	}'

Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage configuration rules must have at least the following permission:

  • Zone > Config Rules > Edit

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