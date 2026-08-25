Create a Configuration Rule via API

Use the Rulesets API to create configuration rules via API.

When creating a configuration rule via API, make sure you:

Follow this workflow to create a configuration rule for a given zone via API:

Use the Update a zone ruleset operation to add a configuration rule to the list of ruleset rules. Alternatively, include the rule in the Create a zone ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.

If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create a zone ruleset operation. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values:

Use the List zone rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_config_settings phase at the zone level.

Make sure your API token has the required permissions to perform the API operations.

Example: Add a rule that enables Email Obfuscation and Browser Integrity Check

The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( {ruleset_id} ) to a single configuration rule — enabling Email Obfuscation and Browser Integrity Check for the contacts page — using the Update a zone ruleset operation:

Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Response Compression Write

Config Settings Write

Dynamic URL Redirects Write

Cache Settings Write

Custom Errors Write

Origin Write

Managed headers Write

Zone Transform Rules Write

Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Sanitize Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Bot Management Write

Zone WAF Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Logs Write

Update a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "rules": [ { "ref": "enable_email_obfuscation_bic", "expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/contact-us/\")", "description": "Obfuscates email addresses and enables BIC in contacts page", "action": "set_config", "action_parameters": { "email_obfuscation": true, "bic": true } } ] }'