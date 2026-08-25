Create a Configuration Rule via API

Use the Rulesets API to create configuration rules via API.
When creating a configuration rule via API, make sure you:
- Set the rule action to
set_config.
- Define the parameters in the
action_parametersfield according to the settings you wish to override for matching requests.
- Deploy the rule to the
http_config_settingsphase at the zone level.
Follow this workflow to create a configuration rule for a given zone via API:
-
Use the List zone rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the
http_config_settingsphase at the zone level.
-
If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create a zone ruleset operation. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values:
- kind:
zone
- phase:
http_config_settings
- kind:
-
Use the Update a zone ruleset operation to add a configuration rule to the list of ruleset rules. Alternatively, include the rule in the Create a zone ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.
Make sure your API token has the required permissions to perform the API operations.
Example: Add a rule that enables Email Obfuscation and Browser Integrity Check
The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset (
{ruleset_id}) to a single configuration rule — enabling Email Obfuscation and Browser Integrity Check for the contacts page — using the Update a zone ruleset operation:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Response Compression Write
Config Settings Write
Dynamic URL Redirects Write
Cache Settings Write
Custom Errors Write
Origin Write
Managed headers Write
Zone Transform Rules Write
Mass URL Redirects Write
Magic Firewall Write
L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
Sanitize Write
Transform Rules Write
Select Configuration Write
Bot Management Write
Zone WAF Write
Account WAF Write
Account Rulesets Write
Logs Write
Logs Write
Use the
ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.
Example: Add a rule that turns on Under Attack mode for the admin area
The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset (
{ruleset_id}) to a single configuration rule — turning on Under Attack mode for the administration area — using the Update a zone ruleset operation:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Response Compression Write
Config Settings Write
Dynamic URL Redirects Write
Cache Settings Write
Custom Errors Write
Origin Write
Managed headers Write
Zone Transform Rules Write
Mass URL Redirects Write
Magic Firewall Write
L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
Sanitize Write
Transform Rules Write
Select Configuration Write
Bot Management Write
Zone WAF Write
Account WAF Write
Account Rulesets Write
Logs Write
Logs Write
Use the
ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.
The API token used in API requests to manage configuration rules must have at least the following permission:
- Zone > Config Rules > Edit