Create a Configuration Rule via API

The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( <RULESET_ID> ) to a single Configuration Rule — enabling Auto Minify for CSS files and Hotlink Protection for the assets.example.com hostname — using the Update ruleset method:

cURL example request $ curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "expression" : "http.host eq \"assets.example.com\"" , "description" : "Minifies CSS files and enables Hotlink Protection for assets.example.com" , "action" : "set_config" , "action_parameters" : { "autominify" : { "html" : false , "css" : true , "js" : false } , "hotlink_protection" : true } } ] } '