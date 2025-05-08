Monitor and batch your website data

If you want to dive into detail, refer to the following pages:

Workflows can be used to process batches of data, ensuring each item in the batch goes through a defined process with reliable execution. This section demonstrates processing a batch of puns using the Punderful application as an example.

The Punderful application processes user-submitted puns by performing content moderation, creating embeddings, categorizing, and adding them to a vector store. This process is defined as a Workflow. To process a batch of existing puns (from an open-source dataset called OPun), a batch endpoint is created that iterates through the puns and triggers the defined Workflow for each one.

Batch Processing Code

The following code snippet shows the endpoint responsible for batch processing:

See here ↗

This code:

Fetches the list of puns from a JSON file ( puns.json ). Logs the number of puns being processed. Sets a user ID for tracking. Loops through each pun. Performs basic text cleaning on the pun. Inserts the pun into the database (handled by insertPun ). Triggers the PUBLISH Workflow for each individual pun using c.env.PUBLISH.create() . The Workflow is given a unique ID using crypto.randomUUID() .

Monitoring Workflow Instances via CLI

The Cloudflare Wrangler CLI provides commands to monitor and manage Workflows and their instances.

To list the available workflows associated with your account:

Terminal window npx wrangler workflows list

To list the instances of a specific workflow (for example, the publish workflow):

Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances list publish

This command will show a list of workflow instances, their status (Queued, Running, Completed, Errored), and timestamps.

To view the details of a specific workflow instance, including its steps and their status, duration, and output:

Terminal window npx wrangler workflows instances describe publish <instance-id>

Replace <instance-id> with the actual ID of a running or completed instance from the list command output.

Example CLI Output (Describe Instance)

Describing a workflow instance provides a detailed breakdown of its execution:

Workflow Name: publish Instance ID: oPun-batch-aea07d75-95fa-448f-9573-6e435388eff7 Version ID: 75665fce-24a1-4c83-a561-088aabc91e5f Status: Completed Trigger: API Queued: 10/24/2024, 1:43:45 AM Success: Yes Start: 10/24/2024, 1:43:45 AM End: 10/24/2024, 1:43:49 AM Duration: 4 seconds Last Successful Step: update-status-to-published-1 Steps: Name: content-moderation-1 Type: Step Start: 10/24/2024, 1:43:45 AM End: 10/24/2024, 1:43:45 AM Duration: 0 seconds Success: Yes Output: "true" Config: {"retries":{"limit":5,"delay":1000,"backoff":"exponential"},"timeout":"10 minutes"} Attempts: Status: Completed Start Time: Oct 23, 2024 6:44:57 PM End Time: Oct 23, 2024 6:44:57 PM Wall Time: 180 ms ... (additional steps like create-pun-embedding-1, categorize-pun-1, add-embeddings-to-vector-store-1, update-status-to-published-1)

This output shows the status, start/end times, duration, success status, and even the output and configuration for each step within the workflow instance.

Monitoring Workflow Instances via Cloudflare Dashboard

You can also monitor Workflows and their instances directly in the Cloudflare Dashboard.

This dashboard view provides a user-friendly way to observe the progress of your batch jobs, identify failed instances, and inspect the execution details of each step.