Set up MX/Inline deployment

To set up MX/Inline:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Monitoring. If you are a first time user, select Contact sales. Otherwise, select Set up. Select MX/Inline. To start the MX/Inline configuration, you will need to have completed the prerequisite setup on your email provider's platform. Once you have completed this step, select I confirm that I have completed all the necessary requirements. Then, select Start configuration.

If you have verified zones on Cloudflare, continue with the following steps:

Connect a domain: Select your domain. Then, select Continue. Select position: This step allows you to choose where Email Security fits into your mail flow and configure position settings: Select position : Choose between: Sit first (hop count = 1) : Email Security is the first server that receives the email. There are no other email scanners or services between the Internet and Cloudflare. Sit in the middle (hop count > 1) : Email Security sits anywhere other than the first position. Other servers receive emails before Email Security. There are other email scanners or email services in between.

: Choose between: Position settings : Refine how Email Security receives and forwards emails: Forwarding address : This is your mail flow next hop after Email Security. This value is auto-filled, but you can still change it. Outbound TLS : Choose between: Forward all messages over TLS (recommended). Forward all messages using opportunistic TLS .

: Refine how Email Security receives and forwards emails: Select Continue. (Optional, select Skip for now to skip this step) Configure quarantine policy: Select dispositions to automatically prevent certain types of incoming messages from reaching a recipient's inbox. (Optional) Update MX records: Email Security can automatically update MX records for domains that proxy traffic through Cloudflare. Under Your mail processing location , select your mail processing location.

, select your mail processing location. You can also choose to allow Cloudflare to update MX records by selecting I confirm that I allow Cloudflare to update to the new MX records . When Email Security updates MX records, we replace your original MX records with Email Security MX records.

. When Email Security updates MX records, we replace your original MX records with Email Security MX records. Select Continue. Review details: Review your domain, then select Go to domains.

Users who do not have domains with Cloudflare

If you do not have domains with Cloudflare, the dashboard will display two options:

Add a domain to Cloudflare.

Enter domain manually.

Add a domain to Cloudflare

Selecting Add a domain to Cloudflare will redirect you to a new page where you will connect your domain to Cloudflare. Once you have entered an existing domain, select Continue.

Then, follow the steps to Set up MX/Inline.

Enter domain manually