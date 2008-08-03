Set up MX/Inline deployment
To set up MX/Inline:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Email Security.
- Select Monitoring. If you are a first time user, select Contact sales. Otherwise, select Set up.
- Select MX/Inline.
- To start the MX/Inline configuration, you will need to have completed the prerequisite setup on your email provider's platform. Once you have completed this step, select I confirm that I have completed all the necessary requirements. Then, select Start configuration.
If you have verified zones on Cloudflare, continue with the following steps:
- Connect a domain: Select your domain. Then, select Continue.
- Select position: This step allows you to choose where Email Security fits into your mail flow and configure position settings:
- Select position: Choose between:
- Sit first (hop count = 1): Email Security is the first server that receives the email. There are no other email scanners or services between the Internet and Cloudflare.
- Sit in the middle (hop count > 1): Email Security sits anywhere other than the first position. Other servers receive emails before Email Security. There are other email scanners or email services in between.
- Position settings: Refine how Email Security receives and forwards emails:
- Forwarding address: This is your mail flow next hop after Email Security. This value is auto-filled, but you can still change it.
- Outbound TLS: Choose between:
- Forward all messages over TLS (recommended).
- Forward all messages using opportunistic TLS.
- Select Continue.
- Select position: Choose between:
- (Optional, select Skip for now to skip this step) Configure quarantine policy: Select dispositions to automatically prevent certain types of incoming messages from reaching a recipient's inbox.
- (Optional) Update MX records:
- Email Security can automatically update MX records for domains that proxy traffic through Cloudflare. Under Your mail processing location, select your mail processing location.
- You can also choose to allow Cloudflare to update MX records by selecting I confirm that I allow Cloudflare to update to the new MX records. When Email Security updates MX records, we replace your original MX records with Email Security MX records.
- Select Continue.
- Review details: Review your domain, then select Go to domains.
If you do not have domains with Cloudflare, the dashboard will display two options:
- Add a domain to Cloudflare.
- Enter domain manually.
Selecting Add a domain to Cloudflare will redirect you to a new page where you will connect your domain to Cloudflare. Once you have entered an existing domain, select Continue.
Then, follow the steps to Set up MX/Inline.
- Add domains: Manually enter domain names.
- Review all domains: Review all your domains, then select Continue.
- Verify your domains: It may take up to 24 hours for your domains to be verified. Select Done.
- Once your domains have been verified, the dashboard will display a message like this: You have verified domains ready to connect to Email Security. This means that you can now set up Email Security via MX/Inline.
- Select Set up, then select MX/Inline.
- Follow the steps to Set up MX/Inline.
