Proxy traffic through Gateway

1 min read

1.1.1.1

​​ Enable the proxy

Go to Settings > Network. Enable Proxy for TCP. (Recommended) To proxy all port 443 traffic, including internal DNS queries, select UDP. (Optional) To scan file uploads and downloads for malware, enable anti-virus scanning .

Cloudflare will now proxy traffic from enrolled devices, except for the traffic excluded in your split tunnel settings. For more information on how Gateway forwards traffic, refer to Gateway proxy.