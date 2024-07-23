This error usually occurs when the hostname of the site loading the analytics does not match the name of the analytics site configured in the dashboard. Double-check that they are identical.

Cloudflare matches hostnames based on a postfix. For example, if you set up analytics for example.com , we will allow analytics from www.example.com , blog.staging.example.com , and fooexample.com . However, we will not allow analytics from example.com.br .