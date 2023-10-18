Manage load balancers

A load balancer distributes traffic among origin pools according to pool health and its steering policy. Each load balancer is identified by its DNS hostname ( lb.example.com , dev.example.com , etc.).



​​ Create a load balancer

​​ Sharing your load balancer with other sites

You can share your load balancer with other sites in your account by creating a canonical name ( CNAME ) record. This is useful for sharing configurations with multiple other domains so you do not have to create new load balancers for each site.

You can also configure separate load balancers for each domain and reuse monitors and pools. This is especially useful for changing the failover order for different domains, such as when your example.co.uk server has a different failover priority from example.com or example.com.au . Sharing load balancers across sites is only supported if the target zone is on a full DNS setup. It is not supported if the target zone is on a CNAME setup.

​​ Edit a load balancer

API To edit a load balancer in the dashboard: Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. On a specific load balancer, click Edit. While going through the creation workflow , update settings as needed. On the Review step, click Save. When you edit a load balancer with the API, your request type depends on how much you want to edit. To update specific settings without having to resubmit the entire configuration, use a PATCH API link label Open API docs link request. For broader changes, use a PUT API link label Open API docs link request.

​​ Delete a load balancer

If you delete or disable a load balancer, your origin’s response to requests will depend on your existing DNS records.