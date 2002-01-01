Browser-rendered terminal
Cloudflare can render certain non-web applications in your browser without the need for client software or end-user configuration changes. Cloudflare currently supports rendering a terminal for SSH and VNC connections in a user’s browser.
To enable browser rendering:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
- Locate the SSH or VNC application you created when connecting the server to Cloudflare. Select Configure.
- In the Policies tab, ensure that only Allow or Block policies are present. Bypass and Service Auth are not supported for browser-rendered applications.
- In the Settings tab, scroll down to Additional settings.
- For Browser rendering, choose SSH or VNC.
- Select Save application.
When users authenticate and visit the URL of the application, Cloudflare will render a terminal in their browser.