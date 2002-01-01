Browser-rendered terminal

Cloudflare can render certain non-web applications in your browser without the need for client software or end-user configuration changes. Cloudflare currently supports rendering a terminal for SSH and VNC connections in a user’s browser.

Note You can only enable browser rendering on domains and subdomains, not for specific paths.

Enable browser rendering

To enable browser rendering:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications. Locate the SSH or VNC application you created when connecting the server to Cloudflare. Select Configure. In the Policies tab, ensure that only Allow or Block policies are present. Bypass and Service Auth are not supported for browser-rendered applications. In the Settings tab, scroll down to Additional settings. For Browser rendering, choose SSH or VNC. Select Save application.

When users authenticate and visit the URL of the application, Cloudflare will render a terminal in their browser.