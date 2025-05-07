Update tunnel health checks frequency
By default, Cloudflare servers send health checks to each GRE, CNI, or IPsec tunnel endpoint you configure to receive traffic from Magic Transit..
You can configure the health check frequency via the dashboard or the API to suit your use case. For example, if you are connecting a lower-traffic site for which you do not need immediate failover and would rather receive a lower volume of health check traffic, you should set the frequency to
low. On the other hand, if you are connecting a site that is extremely sensitive to any issues, and you want a more proactive failover at the earliest sign of a potential problem, you should set this to
high.
Available options are
low,
mid, and
high.
- Refer to Add tunnels to learn how to create or edit your tunnel.
- Change the Health check rate to your desired rate. For example, Low.
- Save your changes.
You can adjust the health check frequency by updating your GRE, IPsec, or CNI tunnels.
Below is an example of how to adjust tunnel health check frequency to
low. Note that this command applies to GRE, IPsec and CNI tunnels:
