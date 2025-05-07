Update tunnel health checks frequency

By default, Cloudflare servers send health checks to each GRE, CNI, or IPsec tunnel endpoint you configure to receive traffic from Magic Transit..

You can configure the health check frequency via the dashboard or the API to suit your use case. For example, if you are connecting a lower-traffic site for which you do not need immediate failover and would rather receive a lower volume of health check traffic, you should set the frequency to low . On the other hand, if you are connecting a site that is extremely sensitive to any issues, and you want a more proactive failover at the earliest sign of a potential problem, you should set this to high .

Available options are low , mid , and high .