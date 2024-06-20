Manage gateways
You have several different options for managing an AI Gateway.
Create gateway
To set up an AI Gateway in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to AI > AI Gateway.
- Select Create Gateway.
- Enter your Gateway name. Note: Gateway name has a 64 character limit.
- Select Create.
To set up an AI Gateway using the API:
Create an API token with the following permissions:
AI Gateway - Read
AI Gateway - Edit
Get your Account ID.
Using that API token and Account ID, send a
POSTrequest to the Cloudflare API.
Edit gateway
To edit an AI Gateway in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to AI > AI Gateway.
- Select your gateway.
- Go to Settings and update as needed.
To edit an AI Gateway, send a
PUT request to the Cloudflare API.
Delete gateway
Deleting your gateway is permanent and can not be undone.
To delete an AI Gateway in the dashboard:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to AI > AI Gateway.
- Select your gateway from the list of available options.
- Go to Settings.
- For Delete Gateway, select Delete (and confirm your deletion).
To delete an AI Gateway, send a
DELETE request to the Cloudflare API.