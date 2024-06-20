Manage gateways

Cloudflare Docs
AI Gateway
You have several different options for managing an AI Gateway.

​​ Create gateway

To set up an AI Gateway in the dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to AI > AI Gateway.
  3. Select Create Gateway.
  4. Enter your Gateway name. Note: Gateway name has a 64 character limit.
  5. Select Create.

To set up an AI Gateway using the API:

  1. Create an API token with the following permissions:

    • AI Gateway - Read
    • AI Gateway - Edit

  2. Get your Account ID.

  3. Using that API token and Account ID, send a POST request to the Cloudflare API.

​​ Edit gateway

To edit an AI Gateway in the dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to AI > AI Gateway.
  3. Select your gateway.
  4. Go to Settings and update as needed.
To edit an AI Gateway, send a PUT request to the Cloudflare API.

​​ Delete gateway

Deleting your gateway is permanent and can not be undone.

To delete an AI Gateway in the dashboard:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to AI > AI Gateway.
  3. Select your gateway from the list of available options.
  4. Go to Settings.
  5. For Delete Gateway, select Delete (and confirm your deletion).
To delete an AI Gateway, send a DELETE request to the Cloudflare API.