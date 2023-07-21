Notes and other notation types

Use a warning to alert a reader to behavior that could impact the security of a users network or break functionality. You can call out product requirements, limitations, and specifications so that users see them loud and clearly.

Use a note to alert a reader to additional useful information that you cannot integrate into the text. You can provide context for a topic that would be a digression if added directly to the discussion at hand.

Refer to notes/tips/warnings for details on the Markdown syntax.