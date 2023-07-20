Set up network filtering

Secure Web Gateway allows you to apply policies at the network level (Layers 3 and 4) to control which websites and non-HTTP applications users can access.

​​ 1. Connect to Gateway

​​ Connect devices

To filter network traffic from a device such as a laptop or phone:

​​ Connect private networks

To filter traffic from private networks, refer to the Cloudflare Tunnel guide.

​​ 2. Verify device connectivity

In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Network. Under Gateway logging, enable activity logging for all Network logs. On your WARP-enabled device, open a browser and visit any website. Determine the Source IP for your device: Open the WARP client settings. Go to Preferences > General. Note the Public IP. In Zero Trust, go to Logs > Gateway > Network. Before building Network policies, make sure you see Network logs from the Source IP assigned to your device.

​​ 3. Add policies

To create a new network policy, go to Gateway > Firewall Policies > Network in Zero Trust. Refer to our list of common network policies for policies you may want to create.