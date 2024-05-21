Provider and model fallbacks
Specify model or provider fallback with your Universal endpoint to specify what to do if a request fails.
Example
For example, you could set up a gateway endpoint that:
- Sends a request to Workers AI Inference API.
- If that request fails, proceeds to OpenAI.
You can add as many fallbacks as you need, just by adding another object in the array.
Request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_slug} \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '[ { "provider": "workers-ai", "endpoint": "@cf/meta/llama-2-7b-chat-int8", "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer {cloudflare_token}", "Content-Type": "application/json" }, "query": { "messages": [ { "role": "system", "content": "You are a friendly assistant" }, { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] } }, { "provider": "openai", "endpoint": "chat/completions", "headers": { "Authorization": "Bearer {open_ai_token}", "Content-Type": "application/json" }, "query": { "model": "gpt-3.5-turbo", "stream": true, "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] } }]'