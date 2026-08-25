Tunnels FAQ

Overview ​Can I create a Tunnel for an apex domain? ​Does Cloudflare Tunnel support Websockets? ​Does Cloudflare Tunnel support gRPC? How can Tunnel be used with Partial DNS (CNAME Setup)? How can origin servers be secured when using Tunnel? Large-file and streaming traffic through Tunnel What records are created for routing to a Named Tunnel's hostname? Does Cloudflare Tunnel send visitor IPs to my origin? Why does the name 'warp' and 'argo' appear in some legacy materials? Is it possible to restore a deleted tunnel? How do I contact support?

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​Can I create a Tunnel for an apex domain?

Yes. With Named Tunnels ↗ you can create a CNAME at the apex that points to the named tunnel.

​Does Cloudflare Tunnel support Websockets?

Yes. Cloudflare Tunnel has full support for Websockets.

​Does Cloudflare Tunnel support gRPC?

Yes.

Cloudflare Tunnel supports gRPC traffic via private subnet routing. Public hostname deployments are not currently supported.

How can Tunnel be used with Partial DNS (CNAME Setup)?

Cloudflare offers two modes of setup: Full Setup, in which the domain uses Cloudflare DNS nameservers, and Partial Setup (also known as CNAME setup) in which the domain uses non-Cloudflare DNS servers.

The best experience with Cloudflare Tunnel is using Full Setup because Cloudflare manages DNS for the domain and can automatically configure DNS records for newly started Tunnels.

You can still use Tunnel with Partial Setup. You will need to create a new DNS record with your current DNS provider for each new hostname connected through Cloudflare Tunnel. The DNS record should be of type CNAME or ALIAS if it is on the root of the domain. The name of the record should be the subdomain it corresponds to (e.g. example.com or tunnel.example.com ) and the value of the record should be subdomain.domain.tld.cdn.cloudflare.net . (e.g. example.com.cdn.cloudflare.net or tunnel.example.com.cdn.cloudflare.net )

For a complete walkthrough of using Access with a partial CNAME setup, refer to Publish a self-hosted application to the Internet.

How can origin servers be secured when using Tunnel?

Tunnel can expose web applications to the Internet that sit behind a NAT or firewall. Thus, you can keep your web server otherwise completely locked down. To double check that your origin web server is not responding to requests outside Cloudflare while Tunnel is running you can run netcat in the command line:

netcat -zv [your-server 's-ip-address] 80 netcat -zv [your-server' s-ip-address] 443

If your server is still responding on those ports, you will see:

[ip-address] 80 (http) open

If your server is correctly locked down, you will see:

[ip-address] 443 (https): Connection refused

Large-file and streaming traffic through Tunnel

It depends on how you route the traffic.

Public hostname routes make applications available on the Internet through Cloudflare's reverse proxy. On Free, Pro, and Business plans, the service-specific terms ↗ require you to use a specific paid service to serve video and other large files.

Refer to Delivering videos with Cloudflare for available options, such as Stream.

Private network routes do not publish applications to the Internet, and this restriction does not apply. Users and networks can reach these routes through the Cloudflare One Client, Cloudflare Mesh, or Cloudflare WAN.

For more information, refer to Private networks.

What records are created for routing to a Named Tunnel's hostname?

Named Tunnels can be routed via DNS records, in which case we use CNAME records to point to the <UUID>.cfargotunnel.com ; Or as Load Balancing endpoints, which also point to <UUID>.cfargotunnel.com .

Does Cloudflare Tunnel send visitor IPs to my origin?

No. When using Cloudflare Tunnel, all requests to the origin are made internally between cloudflared and the origin.

To log external visitor IPs, you will need to configure an alternative method.

Why does the name 'warp' and 'argo' appear in some legacy materials?

Cloudflare Tunnel was previously named Warp during the beta phase. As Warp was added to the Argo product family, we changed the name to Argo Tunnel to match. Once we no longer required users to purchase Argo to create Tunnels, we renamed Argo Tunnel to Cloudflare Tunnel.

Is it possible to restore a deleted tunnel?

No. You cannot undo a tunnel deletion. If the tunnel was locally-managed, its config.yaml file will still be present and you can create a new tunnel with the same configuration. If the tunnel was remotely-managed, both the tunnel and its configuration are permanently deleted.

Before contacting the Cloudflare support team: