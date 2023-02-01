Zone-level authenticated origin pulls

When you enable authenticated origin pulls for a zone, all proxied traffic to your zone is authenticated at the origin web server.

​​ Before you begin

Make sure your zone is using an SSL/TLS encryption mode of Full or higher.

​​ 1. Upload certificate to origin

First, upload a certificate to your origin.

To use a Cloudflare certificate (which uses a specific CA), download the .PEM file and upload it to your origin.

To use a custom certificate, upload a custom certificate to Cloudflare following these instructions, but use the origin_tls_client_auth endpoint. Then, upload the certificate to your origin.

​​ 2. Configure origin to accept client certs

With the certificate installed, set up your origin web server to accept client certificates. Apache example For this example, you would have saved the certificate /path/to/origin-pull-ca.pem . SSLVerifyClient require SSLVerifyDepth 1 SSLCACertificateFile /path/to/origin-pull-ca.pem NGINX example For this example, you would have saved the your certificate to /etc/nginx/certs/cloudflare.crt . ssl_client_certificate /etc/nginx/certs/cloudflare.crt; ssl_verify_client on;

​​ 3. Enable authenticated origin pulls (globally)

Then, enable authenticated origin pulls as an option for your Cloudflare zone.

Dashboard

To enable Authenticated Origin Pulls in the dashboard: Log in to your Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link and go to a specific domain. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Origin Server. For Authenticated Origin Pulls, switch the toggle to On. To enable or disable with the API, send a PATCH request with the value parameter set to your desired setting ("on" or "off").

​​ 4. Enable authenticated origin pulls for zone