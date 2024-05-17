OpenAI compatible API endpoints

Workers AI supports OpenAI compatible endpoints for text generation ( /v1/chat/completions ) and text embedding models ( /v1/embeddings ). This allows you to use the same code as you would for your OpenAI commands, but swap in Workers AI easily.

Normally, Workers AI requires you to specify the model name in the cURL endpoint or within the env.AI.run function.

With OpenAI compatible endpoints,you can leverage the openai-node sdk External link icon Open external link to make calls to Workers AI. This allows you to use Workers AI by simply changing the base URL and the model name.

OpenAI SDK Example import OpenAI from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : env . CLOUDFLARE_API_KEY , baseURL : ` https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ env . CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/v1 ` } ) ; const chatCompletion = await openai . chat . completions . create ( { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "Make some robot noises" } ] , model : "@cf/meta/llama-3-8b-instruct" , } ) ; const embeddings = await openai . embeddings . create ( { model : "@cf/baai/bge-large-en-v1.5" , input : "I love matcha" } ) ;