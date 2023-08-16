Restrict external connections

3 min read

To fully secure your origin, you should limit or restrict external connections to your origin server. These suggestions vary in their level of completeness and complexity and depend on your application and origin setup.

​​ Application layer

Cloudflare Tunnel (HTTP / WebSockets) Cloudflare Tunnel connects your resources to Cloudflare without a publicly routable IP address, by creating an outbound-only connections to Cloudflare’s global network. Security : Very secure.

: Very secure. Availability : All customers.

: All customers. Challenges: Requires installing the cloudflared daemon on origin server or virtual machine.

HTTP Basic Authentication Only allow traffic with specific (and secret) HTTP headers. Security : Moderately secure.

: Moderately secure. Availability : All customers.

: All customers. Challenges : Requires more configuration efforts on application- and server-side to accept those headers. Basic authentication is vulnerable to replay attacks. Because basic authentication does not encrypt user credentials, it is important that traffic always be sent over an encrypted SSL session.

: Process : Use Transform rules or Workers to add an HTTP Auth Header. Configure your origin server to restrict access based on the HTTP Auth Header (or perform HTTP Basic Authentication ).

:

JSON Web Tokens (JWT) Validation Only allow traffic with the appropriate JWT. Security : Very secure.

: Very secure. Availability : Some customers.

: Some customers. Challenges : Requires either installing incremental software or modifying application code. Lots of manual work.

: Resources : Validate JWTs for an Access application Validate JWTs for an API

:

​​ Transport Layer

Authenticated Origin Pulls Authenticated origin pulls help ensure requests to your origin server come from the Cloudflare network. Security : Very secure.

: Very secure. Availability : All customers.

: All customers. Challenges : Requires Full or Full (strict) encryption modes. Requires more configuration efforts for application and server, such as uploading a Cloudflare Origin CA certificate and configuring the server to use it. Not scalable for large numbers of origin servers.

:

Cloudflare Tunnel (SSH / RDP) Cloudflare Tunnel connects your resources to Cloudflare without a publicly routable IP address, by creating an outbound-only connections to Cloudflare’s global network. Security : Very secure.

: Very secure. Availability : All customers.

: All customers. Challenges: Requires installing the cloudflared daemon on origin server or virtual machine.

​​ Network Layer

Allowlist Cloudflare IP addresses Explicitly block all traffic that does not come from Cloudflare IP addresses (or the IP addresses of your trusted partners, vendors, or applications). Security : Moderately secure.

: Moderately secure. Availability : All customers.

: All customers. Challenges : Requires allowlisting Cloudflare IP ranges at your origin server. Vulnerable to IP spoofing.

:

Cloudflare Network Interconnect Cloudflare Network Interconnect allows you to connect your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare – rather than using the public Internet – for a more reliable and secure experience. Security : Very secure.

: Very secure. Availability : Enterprise-only.

: Enterprise-only. Challenges Requires some networking knowledge. Only applies to some customer use cases.

