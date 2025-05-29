Configure a Page Shield alert

To configure an alert:

Go to Account Home > Notifications. Choose Add and then select Page Shield in the Product dropdown. Select an alert type. Enter the notification name and description. (Optional) If you are an Enterprise customer with a paid add-on, you can define the zones for which you want to filter alerts in Policies of these zones. This option requires that you define allow policies in the selected zones. Select one or more notification destinations (notification email, webhooks, and connected notification services). Select Create.

To edit, delete, or disable an alert, go to your account notifications ↗.