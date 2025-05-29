Configure a Page Shield alert
To configure an alert:
- Go to Account Home > Notifications.
- Choose Add and then select Page Shield in the Product dropdown.
- Select an alert type.
- Enter the notification name and description.
- (Optional) If you are an Enterprise customer with a paid add-on, you can define the zones for which you want to filter alerts in Policies of these zones. This option requires that you define allow policies in the selected zones.
- Select one or more notification destinations (notification email, webhooks, and connected notification services).
- Select Create.
To edit, delete, or disable an alert, go to your account notifications ↗.
