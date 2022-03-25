Deploy a custom ruleset
Before you begin:
- Obtain the name of the phase where you want to deploy the custom ruleset.
- Create a custom ruleset and keep the ID of the new custom ruleset.
- Fetch the rules already present in the phase entry point ruleset
. You must include in the
PUTrequest all existing rules you want to keep.
To deploy a custom ruleset, add a rule that executes the custom ruleset. Define the rule scope in the rule expression.
Example
The following
PUT request adds a rule that executes a custom ruleset when the zone name matches
example.com.
Request
curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_custom/entrypoint" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-d '{ "rules": [ { "action":"execute", "description":"Execute custom ruleset", "expression": "cf.zone.name == \"example.com\"", "action_parameters": { "id":"<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>" } }, { "id": "<EXISTING_PHASE_RULE_ID_1>" }, { "id": "<EXISTING_PHASE_RULE_ID_2>" } ]
}'
The response displays the rules in your phase.
Response
{ "result": { "id": "<ACCOUNT_PHASE_RULESET_ID>", "name": "http_request_firewall_custom phase entry point ruleset for my account", "description": "Execute several rulesets", "kind": "root", "version": "3", "rules": [ { "id": "<PHASE_RULE_ID>", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "description":"Execute custom ruleset", "action_parameters": { "id": "<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>", "version": "latest" }, "expression": "cf.zone.name == \"example.com\"", "last_updated": "2021-03-18T18:35:14.135697Z", "ref": "<PHASE_RULE_REF>", "enabled": true }, { "id": "<EXISTING_PHASE_RULE_ID_1>", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<EXECUTED_RULESET_ID_1>", "version": "latest" }, "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"", "last_updated": "2021-03-16T15:51:49.180378Z", "ref": "<EXISTING_PHASE_RULE_REF_1>", "enabled": true }, { "id": "<EXISTING_PHASE_RULE_ID_2>", "version": "1", "action": "execute", "action_parameters": { "id": "<EXECUTED_RULESET_ID_2>", "version": "latest" }, "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"", "last_updated": "2021-03-16T15:50:29.861157Z", "ref": "<EXISTING_PHASE_RULE_REF_2>", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2021-03-18T18:35:14.135697Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}