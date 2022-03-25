Deploy a custom ruleset

Before you begin:

Obtain the name of the phase where you want to deploy the custom ruleset. Create a custom ruleset and keep the ID of the new custom ruleset. Fetch the rules already present in the phase entry point ruleset . You must include in the PUT request all existing rules you want to keep.

To deploy a custom ruleset, add a rule that executes the custom ruleset. Define the rule scope in the rule expression.

The following PUT request adds a rule that executes a custom ruleset when the zone name matches example.com .

Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_custom/entrypoint" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "action" : "execute" , "description" : "Execute custom ruleset" , "expression" : "cf.zone.name == \"example.com\"" , "action_parameters" : { "id" : "<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>" } } , { "id" : "<EXISTING_PHASE_RULE_ID_1>" } , { "id" : "<EXISTING_PHASE_RULE_ID_2>" } ] } '

The response displays the rules in your phase.