Magic WAN Network Analytics

Magic WAN customers can view their real-time and historical network data in Network Analytics. Customers can see their network data in a time series that shows Magic WAN traffic (in packets or bytes) over time, and can filter the time series data by different types of packet characteristics.

To start using Network Analytics:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Analytics & Logs > Network Analytics. You will have access to an overview of your Magic WAN network traffic data.

Refer to Network Analytics to learn more.

​​ Network traffic data filters

Customers can filter the data in Network Analytics on different packet characteristics including:

Source and destination IP address

Source and destination IP prefix

Source and destination port

Magic Tunnel ( IPsec or GRE )

or ) ASN

Protocol

Cloudflare mitigation system applied

TTL

TCP Flags

​​ Magic Tunnel traffic analytics

Go to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Analytics & Logs > Network Analytics. In the All Traffic tab, scroll to Top Insights to access the Source tunnel and Destination tunnel panels. Here you can examine information from your top tunnels by traffic volume. You can also apply filters to adjust the scope of information displayed. Scroll to All traffic > Add filter. In the New filter popover, choose what type of data you want to display from the left dropdown menu, an operator from the middle dropdown menu, and an action from the right dropdown menu. For example: <DESTINATION_TUNNELS> | _equals_ | <NAME_OF_YOUR_TUNNEL> This lets you examine traffic from specific Source tunnels and/or Destination tunnels.

​​ Feature notes

For Magic Transit customers, Non-tunnel traffic will often represent traffic from the public Internet or traffic via CNIs .

will often represent traffic from the public Internet or traffic via . For Magic WAN customers, Non-tunnel traffic refers to traffic outside of GRE or IPsec tunnels. This can include traffic from: WARP CNIs Traffic destined for the public Internet via Gateway Traffic destined for applications behind Cloudflare Tunnel

refers to traffic outside of GRE or IPsec tunnels. This can include traffic from: