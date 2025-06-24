Set up with Microsoft 365

This guide will instruct you through setting up Microsoft 365 with Email Security via the Cloudflare dashboard.

Prerequisites

To use Email Security, you will need to have:

A Cloudflare account ↗

A Zero Trust organization

A domain to protect

Enable Email Security via the dashboard

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security. Select Overview. Select one of the following options depending on your use case:

If you have not purchased Email Security, select Contact sales .

. If you have not associated any integration: Select Set up . Choose MS Graph API > Authorize . Refer to Enable Microsoft integration to continue the onboarding process.

If you have associated an integration, but have not connected a domain: Select Connect a domain . Choose MS Graph API . Refer to Connect your domains to connect your domain(s).



Enable Microsoft integration

To enable Microsoft integration:

Name integration: Add your integration name, then select Continue. Authorize integration: Select Authorize . Selecting Authorize will take you to the Microsoft Sign in page where you will have to enter your email address.

. Selecting will take you to the Microsoft Sign in page where you will have to enter your email address. Once you enter your email address, select Next .

. After selecting Next, the system will show a dialog box with a list of requested permissions. Select Accept to authorize Email Security. Upon authorization, you will be redirected to a page where you can review details and enroll integration. Review details: Review your integration details, then: Select Complete Email Security set up where you will be able to connect your domains and configure auto-moves.

where you will be able to connect your domains and configure auto-moves. Select Continue to Email Security.

Continue with Connect your domains for the next steps.

Connect your domains

On the Set up Email Security page, you will be able to connect your Microsoft domains. To connect your domains:

Connect domains: Select at least one domain. Then, select Continue. (Optional) Modify default scanning: You can configure which folder Email Security can scan. (Optional - select Skip for now to skip this step) Redirect messages: Refer to Auto-moves to learn what auto-moves are, and how to configure auto-moves. Review details: Review your connected domains, then select Go to Domains.

Your domains are now connected successfully.

Connect new domains

To connect new domains:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select Zero Trust. Select Email security. Select Settings. On the Domain management page, select Add a domain. Select the domains you want Email Security to scan. Select Save.

Prevent Cloudflare from scanning a domain

If you want to prevent Cloudflare from scanning a domain:

On the Domain management page, select the domain you do not want to be scanned. Select the three dots > Stop scanning.

View an integration

To view the integration for each connected domain:

Select a domain. Select the three dots > View integration.

Once you have set up Email Security to scan through your inbox, Email Security will display detailed information about your inbox. Refer to Monitor your inbox to learn more.

Next steps

Enable logs to send detection data to an endpoint of your choice.