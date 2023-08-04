Cloudflare Docs
Durable Objects are only available on the Workers Paid plan.

FeatureLimit
Number of ObjectsUnlimited (within an account or of a given class)
Storage per account50 GB (can be raised by contacting Cloudflare) 1
Storage per classunlimited
Storage per Objectunlimited
Key size2 KiB(2048 bytes)
Value size128 KiB (131072 bytes)
Websocket message size1 MiB (only for received messages)
CPU per request30s (including websocket messages)

Durable Objects can scale horizontally across many Durable Objects. Each individual Object is inherently single-threaded.

An individual Object has a soft limit of 1,000 requests per second. A simple get on a small value that directly returns the response may realize a higher request throughput.

Correspondingly, a Durable Object that (for example) serializes and/or deserializes large JSON values or performs larger list() operations may be more limited in terms of request throughput. A Durable Object that receives too many requests will, after attempting to queue them, return an overloaded error to the caller.

Durable Objects have been built such that the number of Objects in the system do not need to be limited. You can create and run as many separate Durable Objects as you want. The main limit to your usage of Durable Objects is the total storage limit per account. If you need more storage, contact your account team or complete the Limit Increase Request Form and we will contact you with next steps.

1 Durable Objects both bills and measures storage based on a gigabyte (1 GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes) and not a gibibyte (GiB).