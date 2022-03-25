Log in to the JumpCloud Admin Portal External link icon Open external link .

Navigate to Device Management > Software Management.

Select the Windows tab, then click (+).

Enter a unique display name in the Software Name field.

Enter warp into the Package ID field.

Select Install this software.

(Optional) Select Keep software package up to date to automatically update this app as updates become available.

(Optional) Select Allow end users to delay updates for up to one week to avoid updates during a busy time.