Get started
Purpose
The purpose of Get started content is to help users go from not using a product to successfully configuring and setting up.
content_type
get-started
Structure
Required components
Title: Should be “Get started”
Prerequisites: Which may include:
- An active zone
- Certain subscription / enabled product / plan
- Other tasks you might need to do to set up other things (your origin) outside of CF
- Do you need to make certain decisions before you start?
Steps: Steps that lead someone to whatever would be considered Product Adoption.
- Often, these can be partialized files from your How-to pages.
- This is usually the bare minimum (a single Bot Management FW rule) + the most general use case for a product.
- This may at times contradict the flow in the Cloudflare dashboard at times. If it does, consider raising it up to the Product team.
Optional components
Next steps: Point someone towards additional configuration options.
Template
{---weight: xxpcx_content_type: get-started---# Get startedDescription## Before you beginAll the things you need to do before you start configuring your product, both within Cloudflare and outside.## Step 1 -- Step description## Step 2 -- Steps until you get to activation---## Next stepsPoint to more complex setup options.}