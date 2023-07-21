Get started

The purpose of Get started content is to help users go from not using a product to successfully configuring and setting up.

​​ Required components

Title: Should be “Get started”

Prerequisites: Which may include:

An active zone

Certain subscription / enabled product / plan

Other tasks you might need to do to set up other things (your origin) outside of CF

Do you need to make certain decisions before you start?

Steps: Steps that lead someone to whatever would be considered Product Adoption.

Often, these can be partialized files from your How-to pages.

This is usually the bare minimum (a single Bot Management FW rule) + the most general use case for a product.

This may at times contradict the flow in the Cloudflare dashboard at times. If it does, consider raising it up to the Product team.

​​ Optional components

Next steps: Point someone towards additional configuration options.



{ --- weight: xx pcx_content_type: get-started --- # Get started Description ## Before you begin All the things you need to do before you start configuring your product, both within Cloudflare and outside. ## Step 1 -- Step description ## Step 2 -- Steps until you get to activation --- ## Next steps Point to more complex setup options. }

