Deploy Tunnels with Terraform

Terraform External link icon Open external link is an infrastructure as code software tool that allows you to deploy services from different providers using a standardized configuration syntax. When creating a Terraform configuration file, you define the final state of the configuration rather than the step-by-step procedure. This allows you to easily deploy, modify, and manage your Tunnels alongside your other infrastructure.

In this guide, you will use Terraform to deploy:

A Google Cloud Project (GCP) virtual machine that runs a simple HTTP test server

A Cloudflare Tunnel that makes the server available over the Internet

A Cloudflare Access policy that defines who can connect to the server

To complete the following procedure, you will need:

​​ 1. Install Terraform

Refer to the Terraform installation guide External link icon Open external link for your operating system.

​​ 2. Install the gcloud CLI

Install the gcloud CLI External link icon Open external link so that Terraform can interact with your GCP account. Authenticate with the CLI by running: $ gcloud auth application-default login

​​ 3. Create a Cloudflare API token

Create an API token so that Terraform can interact with your Cloudflare account. At minimum, your token should include the following permissions:

Permission type Permission Access level Account Cloudflare Tunnel Edit Account Access: Apps and Policies Edit Zone DNS Edit

​​ 4. Create a configuration directory

Terraform functions through a working directory that contains the configuration files. You can store your configuration in multiple files or just one — Terraform will evaluate all of the configuration files in the directory as if they were in a single document.

Create a folder for your Terraform configuration: $ mkdir gcp-tunnel Change into the directory: $ cd gcp-tunnel

​​ 5. Create Terraform configuration files

​​ Define input variables

The following variables will be passed into your GCP and Cloudflare configuration.

In your configuration directory, create a .tf file: $ touch variables.tf Open the file in a text editor and copy and paste the following: variables.tf # GCP variables variable "gcp_project_id" { description = "Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project ID" type = string } variable "zone" { description = "Geographical zone for the GCP VM instance" type = string } variable "machine_type" { description = "Machine type for the GCP VM instance" type = string } # Cloudflare variables variable "cloudflare_zone" { description = "Domain used to expose the GCP VM instance to the Internet" type = string } variable "cloudflare_zone_id" { description = "Zone ID for your domain" type = string } variable "cloudflare_account_id" { description = "Account ID for your Cloudflare account" type = string sensitive = true } variable "cloudflare_email" { description = "Email address for your Cloudflare account" type = string sensitive = true } variable "cloudflare_token" { description = "Cloudflare API token created at https://dash.cloudflare.com/profile/api-tokens" type = string }

​​ Assign values to the variables

​​ Configure Terraform providers

You will need to declare the providers External link icon Open external link used to provision the infrastructure.

In your configuration directory, create a .tf file: $ touch providers.tf Add the following providers to providers.tf . The random provider is used to generate a tunnel secret. providers.tf terraform { required_providers { cloudflare = { source = "cloudflare/cloudflare" } google = { source = "hashicorp/google" } random = { source = "hashicorp/random" } } required_version = ">= 0.13" } # Providers provider "cloudflare" { api_token = var.cloudflare_token } provider "google" { project = var.gcp_project_id } provider "random" { }

​​ Configure Cloudflare resources

The following configuration will modify settings in your Cloudflare account.

In your configuration directory, create a .tf file: $ touch Cloudflare-config.tf Add the following resources to Cloudflare-config.tf : Cloudflare-config.tf # Generates a 35-character secret for the tunnel. resource "random_id" "tunnel_secret" { byte_length = 35 } # Creates a new locally-managed tunnel for the GCP VM. resource "cloudflare_argo_tunnel" "auto_tunnel" { account_id = var.cloudflare_account_id name = "Terraform GCP tunnel" secret = random_id.tunnel_secret.b64_std } # Creates the CNAME record that routes http_app.${var.cloudflare_zone} to the tunnel. resource "cloudflare_record" "http_app" { zone_id = var.cloudflare_zone_id name = "http_app" value = "${cloudflare_argo_tunnel.auto_tunnel.id}.cfargotunnel.com" type = "CNAME" proxied = true } # Creates an Access application to control who can connect. resource "cloudflare_access_application" "http_app" { zone_id = var.cloudflare_zone_id name = "Access application for http_app.${var.cloudflare_zone}" domain = "http_app.${var.cloudflare_zone}" session_duration = "1h" } # Creates an Access policy for the application. resource "cloudflare_access_policy" "http_policy" { application_id = cloudflare_access_application.http_app.id zone_id = var.cloudflare_zone_id name = "Example policy for http_app.${var.cloudflare_zone}" precedence = "1" decision = "allow" include { email = [var.cloudflare_email] } } To learn more about these resources, refer to the Cloudflare provider documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ Configure GCP resources

The following configuration defines the specifications for the GCP virtual machine and creates a startup script to run upon boot.

In your configuration directory, create a .tf file: $ touch GCP-config.tf Add the following content to GCP-config.tf : GCP-config.tf # Selects the OS for the GCP VM. data "google_compute_image" "image" { family = "ubuntu-minimal-2004-lts" project = "ubuntu-os-cloud" } # Sets up a GCP VM instance. resource "google_compute_instance" "origin" { name = "test" machine_type = var.machine_type zone = var.zone tags = [] boot_disk { initialize_params { image = data.google_compute_image.image.self_link } } network_interface { network = "default" access_config { // Ephemeral IP } } // Optional config to make the instance ephemeral scheduling { preemptible = true automatic_restart = false } // Configures the VM to run a startup script that takes in the Terraform variables. metadata_startup_script = templatefile("./install-tunnel.tpl", { web_zone = var.cloudflare_zone, account = var.cloudflare_account_id, tunnel_id = cloudflare_argo_tunnel.auto_tunnel.id, tunnel_name = cloudflare_argo_tunnel.auto_tunnel.name, secret = random_id.tunnel_secret.b64_std }) }

​​ Create a startup script

The following script will install cloudflared , create a permissions and configuration file for the tunnel, and set up the tunnel to run as a service. This example also installs a lightweight HTTP application that you can use to test connectivity.

In your configuration directory, create a Terraform template file: $ touch install-tunnel.tftpl Open the file in a text editor and copy and paste the following bash script: install-tunnel.tftpl cd /tmp sudo apt-get install software-properties-common curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu/gpg | sudo apt-key add - sudo add-apt-repository "deb [arch=amd64] https://download.docker.com/linux/ubuntu bionic stable" sudo apt update -y && sudo apt upgrade -y sudo apt install docker docker-compose -y cat > /tmp/docker-compose.yml << "EOF" version: '3' services: httpbin: image: kennethreitz/httpbin restart: always container_name: httpbin ports: - 8080:80 EOF cd ~ wget https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/latest/download/cloudflared-linux-amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i cloudflared-linux-amd64.deb mkdir ~/.cloudflared touch ~/.cloudflared/cert.json touch ~/.cloudflared/config.yml cat > ~/.cloudflared/cert.json << "EOF" { "AccountTag" : "${account}", "TunnelID" : "${tunnel_id}", "TunnelName" : "${tunnel_name}", "TunnelSecret" : "${secret}" } EOF cat > ~/.cloudflared/config.yml << "EOF" tunnel: ${tunnel_id} credentials-file: /etc/cloudflared/cert.json logfile: /var/log/cloudflared.log loglevel: info ingress: - hostname: http_app.${web_zone} service: http://localhost:8080 - hostname: "*" service: hello-world EOF sudo cloudflared service install sudo cp -via ~/.cloudflared/cert.json /etc/cloudflared/ cd /tmp sudo docker-compose up -d && sudo systemctl start cloudflared

​​ 6. Deploy Terraform

Once the configuration files are created, they can be deployed.

Initialize your configuration directory: $ terraform init This will set up the directory so that your infrastructure can be deployed. Before actually deploying your infrastructure, you can preview everything that will be created: $ terraform plan Deploy the configuration: $ terraform apply

It may take several minutes for the GCP instance and tunnel to come online. You can view your new tunnel, Access application, and Access policy in the Access section of Zero Trust External link icon Open external link . The new DNS records are available in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . If you need to roll back the configuration, run terraform destroy to delete everything created through Terraform. Both terraform apply and terraform destroy prompt for user input before applying the changes. To run without requiring user input, you can add the -auto-approve flag to the command.

​​ 7. Test the connection