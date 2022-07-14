How we detect phish

Area 1 uses a variety of factors to determine whether a given email message, a web domain or URL, or specific network traffic is part of a phishing campaign (marked with a Malicious disposition) or other common campaigns (for example, Spam ).

These small pattern assessments are dynamic in nature and — in many cases — no single one in and of itself will determine the final verdict. Instead, our automated systems uses a combination of factors and non-factors to clearly distinguish between a valid phishing campaign and benign traffic.

​​ IP reputation

IP reputation is just one of many factors to consider but is not consistently accurate due to the dynamic nature of phishing campaigns.

For example, a particular sender IP in a Comcast range might have a mix of good and bad reputation. Flagging it purely on IP would subject a larger chunk of Comcast’s IP address range to detections, which could lead to false positives.

​​ Sample attack types and detections