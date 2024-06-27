How to select the right content type

As the Cloudflare docs have grown, we’ve added content types that can be hard to differentiate from each other. The Cloudflare docs team does not expect customers to know the nuances between these content type, but we define similar content types in specific ways for formatting, maintenance, and analytic tracking reasons.

This page explains the differences between some of the commonly conflated content types.

​​ Should I create a How to, Tutorial, or 3rd-party integration guide?