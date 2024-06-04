Prioritized traffic

Prioritized traffic allows you to define which applications Magic WAN Connector should process first. Applications not in the list will be queued behind prioritized traffic.

​​ Add an application

You need to configure Prioritized traffic for each of your existing sites, as it is a per-site configuration.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Select Magic WAN > Sites. Select the site you want to configure > Edit. Select Traffic Steering. In Prioritized traffic, select Add.

Select one or more applications that should take precedence over other traffic. You can also use the search box. Select Add applications.

The traffic for the applications you chose are now processed first by Connector.

​​ Delete an application