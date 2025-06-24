 Skip to content
Implement a Challenge Page via WAF custom rules

You can implement a Challenge Page to your website or application by creating a WAF custom rule.

Challenges are triggered by a rule in the Web Application Firewall (WAF), Bot Management, or Rate limiting.

  • Bot Management: You can set the custom rule to challenge a visitor based on the bot score or detection ID.
  • Rate limiting: You can challenge visitors based on your defined rate limits.