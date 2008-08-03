 Skip to content
Wrangler commands

create

Create a new pipeline

wrangler pipelines create <name> --r2 <r2-bucket-name> [OPTIONS]
  • name string required
    • The name of the pipeline to create
  • --source array optional
    • List of allowed sources. Options: http or worker
  • --require-http-auth boolean optional
    • Require Cloudflare API token to authenticate with the HTTPS endpoint. Defaults to false.
  • --cors-origins array optional
    • CORS Origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint. Allows *. Defaults to an empty array.
  • --batch-max-mb number optional
    • The maximum size of a batch in megabytes before data is written. Defaults to 100. Must be between 1 and 100.
  • --batch-max-rows number optional
    • The maximum number of rows in a batch before data is written. Defaults to 10000000. Must be between 1 and 10000000.
  • --batch-max-seconds number optional
    • The maximum duration of a batch before data is written in seconds. Defaults to 300. Must be between 1 and 300.
  • --r2-bucket string required
    • The name of the R2 bucket used as the destination to store the data.
  • --r2-bucket-access-key-id string optional
    • Access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.
  • --r2-bucket-secret-access-key string optional
    • Secret access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.
  • --r2-prefix string optional
    • Prefix for storing files in the destination bucket.
  • --compression string optional
    • Type of compression to apply to output files. Choices: none, gzip, deflate
  • --shard-count number optional
    • Number of pipeline shards. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to 2. Must be between 1 and 15.

update

Update an existing pipeline

wrangler pipelines update <name> [OPTIONS]
  • name string required
    • The name of the pipeline to create
  • --source array optional
    • List of allowed sources. Options: http or worker
  • --require-http-auth boolean optional
    • Require Cloudflare API token to authenticate with the HTTPS endpoint. Defaults to false.
  • --cors-origins array optional
    • CORS Origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint. Allows *. Defaults to an empty array.
  • --batch-max-mb number optional
    • The maximum size of a batch in megabytes before data is written. Defaults to 100. Must be between 1 and 100.
  • --batch-max-rows number optional
    • The maximum number of rows in a batch before data is written. Defaults to 10000000. Must be between 1 and 10000000.
  • --batch-max-seconds number optional
    • The maximum duration of a batch before data is written in seconds. Defaults to 300. Must be between 1 and 300.
  • --r2-bucket string required
    • The name of the R2 bucket used as the destination to store the data.
  • --r2-bucket-access-key-id string optional
    • Access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.
  • --r2-bucket-secret-access-key string optional
    • Secret access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.
  • --r2-prefix string optional
    • Prefix for storing files in the destination bucket.
  • --compression string optional
    • Type of compression to apply to output files. Choices: none, gzip, deflate
  • --shard-count number optional
    • Number of pipeline shards. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to 2. Must be between 1 and 15.

get

Get the configuration for an existing pipeline.

wrangler pipelines get <name> [OPTIONS]
  • name string required
    • The name of the pipeline to inspect

delete

Deletes an existing pipeline

wrangler pipelines delete <name> [OPTIONS]
  • name string required
    • The name of the pipeline to delete

list

Lists all pipelines in your account.

wrangler pipelines list [OPTIONS]

Global commands

The following global flags work on every command:

  • --help boolean
    • Show help.
  • --config string (not supported by Pages)
  • --cwd string
    • Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.