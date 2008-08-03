Wrangler commands
Create a new pipeline
namestring required
- The name of the pipeline to create
--sourcearray optional
- List of allowed sources. Options:
httpor
worker
- List of allowed sources. Options:
--require-http-authboolean optional
- Require Cloudflare API token to authenticate with the HTTPS endpoint. Defaults to
false.
- Require Cloudflare API token to authenticate with the HTTPS endpoint. Defaults to
--cors-originsarray optional
- CORS Origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint. Allows
*. Defaults to an empty array.
- CORS Origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint. Allows
--batch-max-mbnumber optional
- The maximum size of a batch in megabytes before data is written. Defaults to
100. Must be between
1and
100.
- The maximum size of a batch in megabytes before data is written. Defaults to
--batch-max-rowsnumber optional
- The maximum number of rows in a batch before data is written. Defaults to
10000000. Must be between
1and
10000000.
- The maximum number of rows in a batch before data is written. Defaults to
--batch-max-secondsnumber optional
- The maximum duration of a batch before data is written in seconds. Defaults to
300. Must be between
1and
300.
- The maximum duration of a batch before data is written in seconds. Defaults to
--r2-bucketstring required
- The name of the R2 bucket used as the destination to store the data.
--r2-bucket-access-key-idstring optional
- Access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.
--r2-bucket-secret-access-keystring optional
- Secret access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.
--r2-prefixstring optional
- Prefix for storing files in the destination bucket.
--compressionstring optional
- Type of compression to apply to output files. Choices:
none,
gzip,
deflate
- Type of compression to apply to output files. Choices:
--shard-countnumber optional
- Number of pipeline shards. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to
2. Must be between
1and
15.
- Number of pipeline shards. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to
Update an existing pipeline
namestring required
- The name of the pipeline to create
--sourcearray optional
- List of allowed sources. Options:
httpor
worker
- List of allowed sources. Options:
--require-http-authboolean optional
- Require Cloudflare API token to authenticate with the HTTPS endpoint. Defaults to
false.
- Require Cloudflare API token to authenticate with the HTTPS endpoint. Defaults to
--cors-originsarray optional
- CORS Origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint. Allows
*. Defaults to an empty array.
- CORS Origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint. Allows
--batch-max-mbnumber optional
- The maximum size of a batch in megabytes before data is written. Defaults to
100. Must be between
1and
100.
- The maximum size of a batch in megabytes before data is written. Defaults to
--batch-max-rowsnumber optional
- The maximum number of rows in a batch before data is written. Defaults to
10000000. Must be between
1and
10000000.
- The maximum number of rows in a batch before data is written. Defaults to
--batch-max-secondsnumber optional
- The maximum duration of a batch before data is written in seconds. Defaults to
300. Must be between
1and
300.
- The maximum duration of a batch before data is written in seconds. Defaults to
--r2-bucketstring required
- The name of the R2 bucket used as the destination to store the data.
--r2-bucket-access-key-idstring optional
- Access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.
--r2-bucket-secret-access-keystring optional
- Secret access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.
--r2-prefixstring optional
- Prefix for storing files in the destination bucket.
--compressionstring optional
- Type of compression to apply to output files. Choices:
none,
gzip,
deflate
- Type of compression to apply to output files. Choices:
--shard-countnumber optional
- Number of pipeline shards. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to
2. Must be between
1and
15.
- Number of pipeline shards. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to
Get the configuration for an existing pipeline.
namestring required
- The name of the pipeline to inspect
Deletes an existing pipeline
namestring required
- The name of the pipeline to delete
Lists all pipelines in your account.
The following global flags work on every command:
--helpboolean
- Show help.
--configstring (not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwdstring
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
