Wrangler commands

Note Pipelines is currently in open beta. Report Pipelines bugs in GitHub ↗.

create

Create a new pipeline

wrangler pipelines create <name> --r2 <r2-bucket-name> [OPTIONS]

name string required The name of the pipeline to create

--source array optional List of allowed sources. Options: http or worker

--require-http-auth boolean optional Require Cloudflare API token to authenticate with the HTTPS endpoint. Defaults to false .

--cors-origins array optional CORS Origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint. Allows * . Defaults to an empty array.

--batch-max-mb number optional The maximum size of a batch in megabytes before data is written. Defaults to 100 . Must be between 1 and 100 .

--batch-max-rows number optional The maximum number of rows in a batch before data is written. Defaults to 10000000 . Must be between 1 and 10000000 .

--batch-max-seconds number optional The maximum duration of a batch before data is written in seconds. Defaults to 300 . Must be between 1 and 300 .

--r2-bucket string required The name of the R2 bucket used as the destination to store the data.

--r2-bucket-access-key-id string optional Access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.

--r2-bucket-secret-access-key string optional Secret access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.

--r2-prefix string optional Prefix for storing files in the destination bucket.

--compression string optional Type of compression to apply to output files. Choices: none , gzip , deflate

--shard-count number optional Number of pipeline shards. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to 2 . Must be between 1 and 15 .



Update an existing pipeline

wrangler pipelines update <name> [OPTIONS]

name string required The name of the pipeline to create

--source array optional List of allowed sources. Options: http or worker

--require-http-auth boolean optional Require Cloudflare API token to authenticate with the HTTPS endpoint. Defaults to false .

--cors-origins array optional CORS Origin allowlist for HTTP endpoint. Allows * . Defaults to an empty array.

--batch-max-mb number optional The maximum size of a batch in megabytes before data is written. Defaults to 100 . Must be between 1 and 100 .

--batch-max-rows number optional The maximum number of rows in a batch before data is written. Defaults to 10000000 . Must be between 1 and 10000000 .

--batch-max-seconds number optional The maximum duration of a batch before data is written in seconds. Defaults to 300 . Must be between 1 and 300 .

--r2-bucket string required The name of the R2 bucket used as the destination to store the data.

--r2-bucket-access-key-id string optional Access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.

--r2-bucket-secret-access-key string optional Secret access key ID used to authenticate with R2. Leave empty for oauth confirmation.

--r2-prefix string optional Prefix for storing files in the destination bucket.

--compression string optional Type of compression to apply to output files. Choices: none , gzip , deflate

--shard-count number optional Number of pipeline shards. More shards handle higher request volume; fewer shards produce larger output files. Defaults to 2 . Must be between 1 and 15 .



get

Get the configuration for an existing pipeline.

wrangler pipelines get <name> [OPTIONS]

name string required The name of the pipeline to inspect



delete

Deletes an existing pipeline

wrangler pipelines delete <name> [OPTIONS]

name string required The name of the pipeline to delete



list

Lists all pipelines in your account.

wrangler pipelines list [OPTIONS]

Global commands

The following global flags work on every command: