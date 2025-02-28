Create a tunnel (API)

Follow this guide to set up a Cloudflare Tunnel using the API.

1. Create an API token

Create an API token with the following permissions:

Type Item Permission Account Cloudflare Tunnel Edit Zone DNS Edit

2. Create a tunnel

Make a POST request to the Cloudflare Tunnel endpoint:

Terminal window curl 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/cfd_tunnel' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --data '{ "name": "api-tunnel", "config_src": "cloudflare" }'

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [], "result" : { "id" : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa", "account_tag" : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252", "created_at" : "2025-02-18T22:41:43.534395Z", "deleted_at" : null, "name" : "example-tunnel", "connections" : [], "conns_active_at" : null, "conns_inactive_at" : "2025-02-18T22:41:43.534395Z", "tun_type" : "cfd_tunnel", "metadata" : {}, "status" : "inactive", "remote_config" : true , "credentials_file" : { "AccountTag" : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252", "TunnelID" : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa", "TunnelName" : "api-tunnel", "TunnelSecret" : "bTSquyUGwLQjYJn8cI8S1h6M6wUc2ajIeT7JotlxI7TqNqdKFhuQwX3O8irSnb==" } , "token" : "eyJhIjoiNWFiNGU5Z..." } }

Copy the id and token values shown in the output. You will need these values to configure and run the tunnel.

The next steps depend on whether you want to connect an application or connect a network.

3a. Connect an application

Before you connect an application through your tunnel, you must:

Follow these steps to connect an application through your tunnel. If you are looking to connect a network, skip to the Connect a network section.

Make a PUT request to route your local service URL to a public hostname. For example, Terminal window curl --request PUT \ 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/cfd_tunnel/c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa/configurations' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --data '{ "config": { "ingress": [ { "hostname": "app.example.com", "service": "http://localhost:8001", "originRequest": {} }, { "service": "http_status:404" } ] } }' Note If you add a multi-level subdomain (more than one level of subdomain), you must order an Advanced Certificate for the hostname. Your ingress rules must include a catch-all rule at the end. In this example, cloudflared will respond with a 404 status code when the request does not match any of the previous hostnames. Create a DNS record for your application: Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /dns_records \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --data '{ "type": "CNAME", "proxied": true, "name": "app.example.com", "content": "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa.cfargotunnel.com" }' This DNS record allows Cloudflare to proxy app.example.com traffic to your Cloudflare Tunnel ( <tunnel-id>.cfargotunnel.com ).

This application will be publicly available on the Internet once you run the tunnel. To allow or block specific users, create an Access application.

3b. Connect a network

To connect a private network through your tunnel, add a tunnel route:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /teamnet/routes \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --data '{ "network": "172.16.0.0/16", "tunnel_id": "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa", "comment": "Example private network route" }'

To configure Zero Trust policies and connect as a user, refer to Connect private networks.

4. Install and run the tunnel

Install cloudflared on your server and run the tunnel using the token value obtained in 2. Create a tunnel. You can also get the tunnel token using the Cloudflare Tunnel token endpoint.

5. Verify tunnel status

To check if the tunnel is serving traffic:

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /cfd_tunnel/c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN "

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [], "result" : { "id" : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa", "account_tag" : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252", "created_at" : "2025-02-18T22:41:43.534395Z", "deleted_at" : null, "name" : "example-tunnel", "connections" : [ { "colo_name" : "bos01", "uuid" : "2xz99mfm-a59e-4924-gyh9-z9vafaw6k0i2", "id" : "2xz99mfm-a59e-4924-gyh9-z9vafaw6k0i2", "is_pending_reconnect" : false , "origin_ip" : "10.1.0.137", "opened_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.101642Z", "client_id" : "4xh4eb3f-cz0j-2aso-hu6i-36207018771a", "client_version" : "2025.2.0" } , { "colo_name" : "phl01", "uuid" : "axe2socu-2fb5-3akx-b860-898zyes3cs9q", "id" : "axe2socu-2fb5-3akx-b860-898zyes3cs9q", "is_pending_reconnect" : false , "origin_ip" : "10.1.0.137", "opened_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.006297Z", "client_id" : "4xh4eb3f-cz0j-2aso-hu6i-36207018771a", "client_version" : "2025.2.0" } , { "colo_name" : "phl01", "uuid" : "9b5y0wm9-ca7f-ibq6-8ff4-sm53xekfyym1", "id" : "9b5y0wm9-ca7f-ibq6-8ff4-sm53xekfyym1", "is_pending_reconnect" : false , "origin_ip" : "10.1.0.137", "opened_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.004721Z", "client_id" : "4xh4eb3f-cz0j-2aso-hu6i-36207018771a", "client_version" : "2025.2.0" } , { "colo_name" : "bos01", "uuid" : "g6cdeiz1-80f5-3akx-b18b-3y0ggktoxwkd", "id" : "g6cdeiz1-80f5-3akx-b18b-3y0ggktoxwkd", "is_pending_reconnect" : false , "origin_ip" : "10.1.0.137", "opened_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.110765Z", "client_id" : "4xh4eb3f-cz0j-2aso-hu6i-36207018771a", "client_version" : "2025.2.0" } ], "conns_active_at" : "2025-02-19T19:11:12.004721Z", "conns_inactive_at" : null, "tun_type" : "cfd_tunnel", "metadata" : {}, "status" : "healthy", "remote_config" : true } }

A healthy tunnel will have four connections to Cloudflare's network.