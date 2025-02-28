Create a tunnel (API)
Follow this guide to set up a Cloudflare Tunnel using the API.
Create an API token with the following permissions:
|Type
|Item
|Permission
|Account
|Cloudflare Tunnel
|Edit
|Zone
|DNS
|Edit
Make a
POST request to the Cloudflare Tunnel endpoint:
Copy the
id and
token values shown in the output. You will need these values to configure and run the tunnel.
The next steps depend on whether you want to connect an application or connect a network.
Before you connect an application through your tunnel, you must:
Follow these steps to connect an application through your tunnel. If you are looking to connect a network, skip to the Connect a network section.
-
Make a
PUTrequest to route your local service URL to a public hostname. For example,
Your ingress rules must include a catch-all rule at the end. In this example,
cloudflaredwill respond with a 404 status code when the request does not match any of the previous hostnames.
-
Create a DNS record for your application:
This DNS record allows Cloudflare to proxy
app.example.comtraffic to your Cloudflare Tunnel (
<tunnel-id>.cfargotunnel.com).
This application will be publicly available on the Internet once you run the tunnel. To allow or block specific users, create an Access application.
To connect a private network through your tunnel, add a tunnel route:
To configure Zero Trust policies and connect as a user, refer to Connect private networks.
Install
cloudflared on your server and run the tunnel using the
token value obtained in 2. Create a tunnel. You can also get the tunnel token using the Cloudflare Tunnel token endpoint.
-
Download and install
cloudflared.
-
Open Command Prompt as administrator.
-
Run the following command:
-
Download and install
cloudflared.
-
Run the following command:
-
Download and install ↗
cloudflared.
-
Run the following command:
-
Open a terminal window.
-
Run the following command:
To check if the tunnel is serving traffic:
A healthy tunnel will have four connections to Cloudflare's network.