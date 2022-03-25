Import and export records

changing your nameservers

If you want more control over which DNS records are imported and how, use the bulk import functionality.

​​ Import records

​​ Format your zone file

Create a BIND zone file External link icon Open external link for your domain. If you need help, use a third-party tool External link icon Open external link .

Make sure to remove all comments from your import file that start with a semicolon (;).

​​ Import zone file to Cloudflare

​​ Using the dashboard

To import a zone file using the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to DNS. Click Advanced. For Import DNS records, select your formatted file . If you do not want applicable records proxied, unselect Proxy imported DNS records.

​​ Using the API

To import records using the API, send a POST request External link icon Open external link with a properly formatted file .

​​ Export records

You can also bulk export records from Cloudflare.

​​ Using the dashboard

To export records using the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to DNS. Click Advanced. Click Export.

​​ Using the API