Configure aws-sdk-js-v3 for R2

You must generate an Access Key before getting started. All examples will utilize access_key_id and access_key_secret variables which represent the Access Key ID and Secret Access Key values you generated.



JavaScript or TypeScript users may continue to use the @aws-sdk/client-s3 External link icon Open external link npm package as per normal. You must pass in the R2 configuration credentials when instantiating your S3 service client:

import { S3Client , ListBucketsCommand , ListObjectsV2Command , GetObjectCommand , PutObjectCommand } from "@aws-sdk/client-s3" ; import { getSignedUrl } from "@aws-sdk/s3-request-presigner" ; const S3 = new S3Client ( { region : "auto" , endpoint : ` https:// ${ ACCOUNT_ID } .r2.cloudflarestorage.com ` , credentials : { accessKeyId : ACCESS_KEY_ID , secretAccessKey : SECRET_ACCESS_KEY , } , } ) ; console . log ( await S3 . send ( new ListBucketsCommand ( '' ) ) ) ; console . log ( await S3 . send ( new ListObjectsV2Command ( { Bucket : 'my-bucket-name' } ) ) ) ;

​​ Generate presigned URLs

You can also generate presigned links that can be used to share public read or write access to a bucket temporarily.

console . log ( await getSignedUrl ( S3 , new GetObjectCommand ( { Bucket : 'my-bucket-name' , Key : 'dog.png' } ) , { expiresIn : 3600 } ) ) console . log ( await getSignedUrl ( S3 , new PutObjectCommand ( { Bucket : 'my-bucket-name' , Key : 'dog.png' } ) , { expiresIn : 3600 } ) )