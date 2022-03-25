Network Interconnect and Magic Transit

Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) allows you to connect your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare – rather than using the public Internet – for a more reliable and secure experience.

Use Cloudflare Network Interconnect with Magic Transit to decrease jitter, drive throughput improvements, and harden infrastructure to attack.

For more information about Network Interconnect, refer to the Network Interconnect documentation .

When working with Magic Transit and CNI, observe these guidelines: