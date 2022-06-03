Change the destination port

The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( $RULESET_ID ) to a single origin rule — overriding the port of incoming requests — using the Update a zone ruleset operation. The response will contain the complete definition of the ruleset you updated.

Update a zone ruleset curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/team/calendar/\")", "description": "Origin rule for the team calendar application", "action": "route", "action_parameters": { "origin": { "port": 8081 } } } ] }'