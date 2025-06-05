Svelte
In this guide, you will create a new Svelte ↗ application and deploy to Cloudflare Workers (with the new Workers Assets).
Use the
create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Svelte's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.
To use
create-cloudflare to create a new Svelte project with Workers Assets, run the following command:
After setting up your project, change your directory by running the following command:
After you have created your project, run the following command in the project directory to start a local server. This will allow you to preview your project locally during development.
Your project can be deployed to a
*.workers.dev subdomain or a Custom Domain, from your own machine or from any CI/CD system, including Cloudflare's own.
The following command will build and deploy your project. If you're using CI, ensure you update your "deploy command" configuration appropriately.
Your Svelte application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, in both local development and in production, by using product bindings. The Svelte documentation ↗ provides information about configuring bindings and how you can access them in your Svelte hooks and endpoints.
With bindings, your application can be fully integrated with the Cloudflare Developer Platform, giving you access to compute, storage, AI and more.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-