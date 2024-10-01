Limits
Limits that apply to authoring, deploying, and running Workflows are detailed below.
Many limits are inherited from those applied to Workers scripts and as documented in the Workers limits documentation.
|Feature
|Workers Free
|Workers Paid
|Workflow class definitions per script
|1MB max script size per Worker size limits
|10MB max script size per Worker size limits
|Total scripts per account
|100
|500 (shared with Worker script limits
|Compute time per Workflow
|10 seconds
|30 seconds of active CPU time
|Duration (wall clock) per
step
|Unlimited
|Unlimited - e.g. waiting on network I/O calls or querying a database
|Maximum persisted state per step
|1MiB (2^20 bytes)
|1MiB (2^20 bytes)
|Maximum state that can be persisted per Workflow instance
|100MB
|1GB
|Maximum
step.sleep duration
|365 days (1 year) 1
|Maximum steps per Workflow
|256 1
|Maximum Workflow executions
|100,000 per day shared with Workers daily limit
|Unlimited
|Concurrent Workflow instances (executions)
|25
|100 1
|Retention limit for completed Workflow state
|3 days
|30 days 2
|Maximum length of a Workflow ID
|64 bytes
-
This limit will be reviewed and revised during the open beta for Workflows. Follow the Workflows changelog for updates. ↩ ↩2 ↩3
-
Workflow state and logs will be retained for 3 days on the Workers Free plan and for 7 days on the Workers Paid plan. ↩