 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Limits

Limits that apply to authoring, deploying, and running Workflows are detailed below.

Many limits are inherited from those applied to Workers scripts and as documented in the Workers limits documentation.

FeatureWorkers FreeWorkers Paid
Workflow class definitions per script1MB max script size per Worker size limits10MB max script size per Worker size limits
Total scripts per account100500 (shared with Worker script limits
Compute time per Workflow10 seconds30 seconds of active CPU time
Duration (wall clock) per stepUnlimitedUnlimited - e.g. waiting on network I/O calls or querying a database
Maximum persisted state per step1MiB (2^20 bytes)1MiB (2^20 bytes)
Maximum state that can be persisted per Workflow instance100MB1GB
Maximum step.sleep duration365 days (1 year) 1
Maximum steps per Workflow256 1
Maximum Workflow executions100,000 per day shared with Workers daily limitUnlimited
Concurrent Workflow instances (executions)25100 1
Retention limit for completed Workflow state3 days30 days 2
Maximum length of a Workflow ID64 bytes

Footnotes

  1. This limit will be reviewed and revised during the open beta for Workflows. Follow the Workflows changelog for updates. 2 3

  2. Workflow state and logs will be retained for 3 days on the Workers Free plan and for 7 days on the Workers Paid plan.

Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings