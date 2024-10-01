Limits that apply to authoring, deploying, and running Workflows are detailed below.

Many limits are inherited from those applied to Workers scripts and as documented in the Workers limits documentation.

Feature Workers Free Workers Paid Workflow class definitions per script 1MB max script size per Worker size limits 10MB max script size per Worker size limits Total scripts per account 100 500 (shared with Worker script limits Compute time per Workflow 10 seconds 30 seconds of active CPU time Duration (wall clock) per step Unlimited Unlimited - e.g. waiting on network I/O calls or querying a database Maximum persisted state per step 1MiB (2^20 bytes) 1MiB (2^20 bytes) Maximum state that can be persisted per Workflow instance 100MB 1GB Maximum step.sleep duration 365 days (1 year) 1 Maximum steps per Workflow 256 1 Maximum Workflow executions 100,000 per day shared with Workers daily limit Unlimited Concurrent Workflow instances (executions) 25 100 1 Retention limit for completed Workflow state 3 days 30 days 2 Maximum length of a Workflow ID 64 bytes